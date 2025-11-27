PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Clear Secured Services Limited (The Company, CSSL) is a nationwide integrated facility management and security solutions provider, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, December 01, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 85.60 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 64,85,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 125 - ₹ 132 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Anchor Portion - Up To 18,48,000 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 12,32,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 9,24,000 Equity Shares

- Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 21,56,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up To 3,25,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Comfort Techno Services Private Limited, to fund the purchase of equipment, repay or prepay borrowings, support working capital requirements, and meet general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on November 28, 2025 and for public Issue will open on December 01, 2025 and close on December 03, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Horizon Management Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Vimal Dhar Lalta Prasad Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director of Clear Secured Services Limited expressed, "The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks a significant milestone for Clear Secured Services Limited. Over the years, CSSL has established itself as a nationwide integrated facility management and security solutions provider. With a strong pan-India presence and deep sector coverage across BFSI, Government, IT/ITES and enterprise clients, the Company is recognized for its consistent service quality, robust on-ground execution and long-term client relationships, supported by a tech-enabled surveillance platform.

This IPO will provide the strategic capital to strengthen our capabilities and drive the next phase of growth. The proceeds will be invested in our subsidiary, Comfort Techno Services Private Limited, to support equipment upgrades and enhance operational infrastructure. These steps will boost efficiency, expand service capacity and reinforce our commitment to delivering scalable, technology-driven solutions for long-term value creation."

Mr. Narendra Bajaj, Managing Director of Horizon Management Private Limited said, "We are pleased to support Clear Secured Services Limited in its journey as a nationwide provider of integrated facility management and security solutions. With a strong operational foundation, comprehensive service offerings and a pan-India presence, the Company has established itself as a reliable partner across BFSI, Government, IT/ITES and enterprise sectors.

The IPO proceeds will enable the Company in strengthening its service capabilities and scalability. This capital infusion will support CSSL's long-term vision and reinforce its position as a strong and competitive player in the market."

