SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12: Clippet Technologies Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based startup, has officially launched Clippet.ai, India's first e-commerce platform dedicated to graphic design services. With an ambition to transform the $1.3 billion (INR 11,000 crore) design service market in India, the company has also announced raising a pre-seed round of angel investment to accelerate its growth.

Also Read | Apple App Store Award 2024: Apple Announces Winners for Apps of the Year and Games of the Year Awards; Check Which App or Game Topped List.

Founded by Sachin Anchan A B, Goutham Iyyappan, Aditya Lokesharaj, and Mallikarjuna N., Clippet.ai aims to revolutionize how businesses and individuals access design services by making them faster, more affordable, and highly accessible.

Fast, Affordable, and Comprehensive Design Solutions

Also Read | SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Centurion.

Clippet.ai introduces a groundbreaking solution for ordering graphic design services, enabling users to receive professional designs in as little as 90 minutes. The platform offers over 200 design services, catering to a wide range of creative needs, from social media posts and business cards to full-scale branding projects. Prices start at an industry-disrupting Rs. 99/-, making high-quality design accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Aiming for Global Impact

Having secured its initial funding, Clippet.ai is now eyeing a $2 million investment from venture capital firms to expand its operations and establish its footprint in international markets. The startup's innovative approach is set to address inefficiencies in the traditional design market, empowering businesses with quick and cost-effective creative solutions.

CEO's Vision

Sachin Anchan A B, CEO and Co-founder of Clippet.ai, shared his excitement about the launch: "Clippet.ai is more than a platform; it's a movement to democratize design services in India. By combining speed, affordability, and quality, we are creating a solution that empowers businesses to unlock their creative potential without the typical barriers of cost and time. Our goal is to make premium design services as easy to access as ordering a cup of coffee."

About Clippet.ai

Clippet.ai is India's first e-commerce platform for design services, offering an unmatched combination of affordability, speed, and variety. With over 200 design solutions, the platform is poised to become the go-to destination for businesses and individuals seeking professional and high-quality designs. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Clippet.ai is driven by a mission to simplify and streamline the creative process for all.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: support@clippet.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)