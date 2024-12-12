Cupertino, December 12: Apple has announced the winners of its Apple Store Awards 2024, celebrating the impactful apps, games and developers behind them. This year, the tech giant announced several apps that performed well and offered something to users. The Apple Store Award has included iPhone App of the Year and Finalists, iPad App of the Year and Finalists, Mac App of the Year and Finalists and others.

Apple also announced the winners for the platforms like Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The tech giant has also categorised all the games for the same platforms. Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We are thrilled to honor this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities". He also congratulated the winners. Epic Games Partners With Telefonica: Epic Games Store To Be Pre-Installed on Android Devices in Key Regions, Aims To Bypass Google Restrictions.

Apple Store Award 2024 - App of the Year

iPhone

Apple has considered "Kino - Pro Video Camera" as the iPhone App of the Year and AFK Journey as the iPhone Game of the Year. The Finalists included Runna and Tripsy apps and The WereCleaner and Zenless Zone Zero games.

iPad

iPad App of the Year was awarded to "Moises: The Musician's App 4", and the Finalists were Bluey: Let's Play and Procreate Dreams. The iPad Game of the Year title is given to "Squad Busters", and the Finalists included Assassin's Creed Mirage and Disney Speedstorm games.

Mac

Apple has given the Mac App of the Year title to Adobe Lightroom, and the Finalists were OmniFocus 4 and Sharp3D. The Mac Game of the Year is awarded to "Thank Goodness You're Here!" and Finalist Frostpunk 2 and Stray.

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year title is given to "What If...? An Immersive Story", and the finalists for the title were JigSpace and NBA. The tech giant awarded the Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year to "Thrasher", and the other Finalists were "Loona" and "Vacation Simulator". Gemini 2.0 Released: Google Introduces Most Powerful Version of Gemini AI, Announces Project Mariner, Project Astra, Jules and Gemini 2.0 Flash; Check Details Here.

Beyond this list. Apple announced several other games that in its Cultural Impact category. The Winners included DailyArt, Do You Really Want to Know 2, EF Hello, NYT Games, Oko, The Wreck and other Finalists.

