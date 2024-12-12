South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Dream11: The second T20I of the three-match ODI series between the South Africa national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team will be hosted at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The South Africa vs Pakistan second T20I will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, December 13. The host South Africa are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 against the visitors Pakistan. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the South Africa cricket team vs Pakistan cricket team 2nd T20I 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the second T20I between the South Africa national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team clash in Centurion. South Africa Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan Announced: Temba Bavuma To Captain; Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen Return for Three-Match Series.

In the first T20I, South Africa secured an 11-run victory over Pakistan at Kingsmead in Durban. Batting first, South Africa's David Miller smashed 82 off 40 balls, including eight sixes and four 4s. Lower middle-order batter George Linde played a blistering innings of 24-ball 48 with the help of seven boundaries, which powered their side to 183/9 in 20 overs. While chasing 184, Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting knock of 74 runs, but the rest of the batters couldn't convert their start as the visitors ended up scoring 172/8. The visitors lost the match by 11 runs. SA vs PAK 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in South Africa vs Pakistan T20I, ODI and Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), David Miller (SA), Rassie Van der-Dussen (SA)

All-Rounders: George Linde (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Kwena Maphaka (SA)

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: George Linde (c), Shaheen Afridi (vc)

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), David Miller (SA), Rassie Van der-Dussen (SA), George Linde (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Kwena Maphaka (SA)

