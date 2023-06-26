PNN

New Delhi [India], June 26: Clutterfree, a real estate and home improvement platform which provides premium services to new and existing homeowners, has raised funds at a 45 crore valuation.

The Investment Partners and Advisors in Clutterfree are:

- R Sridhar - Ex Shriram Capital CEO, Texas Pacific group-partner & Ex Indostar Capital CEO

- Jayant Balan - VoltasBeko CEO

- Rahul Agrawal - Founding Team, Myntra & Currently Founder - CEO, Workspaces

- Sudhir Syal - Ex BookMyShow CEO (Middle East & Indonesia) and Ex-Lenskart CBO (Middle East) and currently CEO of Startify

- Ritul R - Director in a Multinational Bank

- Ajith Sowndararajan - Ex Freshworks (Freshdesk) & Currently Director, Flipkart

Kaustuban Rajagopal, the Founder and CEO of Clutterfree Proptech Pvt Ltd, has over two decades of experience in the financial services and wealth management industry.

He has successfully set up and raised funds for real estate projects valued at over 1.3 billion US dollars, i.e. roughly Rs 10,000 crores.

In a previous stint with a leading property development firm that funds top-tier property developers, Kaustuban grew the business significantly - helping it expand from a single city to over 40 cities across India in a span of 6 years.

The Core founding team at Clutterfree has over 50 years of experience in the Financial Services and Real estate industry. The founding team has diverse experience in Fractional real estate ownership, Mutual funds, Life Insurance, Information technology, Market research and Interior design.

R Sridhar, Ex-CEO of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation and Indostar Capital, says, "In general, real estate and related services are unorganised, and there is a dearth of premium service providers. I am both an investor and a client with Clutterfree. With the founding team's background and a reasonable market size that is to be addressed, I am certain Clutterfree is going to create a niche for itself."

Sudhir Syal, Ex BookMyShow CEO (Middle East & Indonesia) and Ex-Lenskart CBO (Middle East) and CEO at Startify, says, "I am excited to see Clutterfree's solid team build this business in a highly fragmented market. I am looking forward to Clutterfree's Middle East expansion."

Kaustuban Rajagopal, the Founder and CEO of Clutterfree Proptech Pvt Ltd, says, "We are excited to have marquee investors backing us at Clutterfree. Their deep expertise, mentorship and invaluable insights are catalysing our strategic business expansion and growth plans."

The three areas of business that Clutterfree operates in are -

1. Clutterfree Circle - Real Estate Broking

Exclusive Sales & Marketing of properties for both Individuals and Developers.

The focussed client group of Clutterfree are High net-worth individuals, Ultra high net-worth individuals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

There are two divisions in this team, one that markets properties valued from 1 crore to 8 crores and the other for properties valued above 8 crores, as the service levels and requirements for both these segments vary significantly. Clutterfree is building a wide network of Channel partners across India, Dubai, and Singapore and endeavours to have over 5,000 channel partners in the next few years.

www.clutterfreecircle.com

2. Clutterfree One - Structured Property Deals

The team specialises in research and mapping data to pick real estate projects that are deeply discounted from market prices. Clutterfree One is a by-invite-only group of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who are looking to execute transactions ranging from 50 crores to 1000 crores.

3. Clutterfree Interiors & Design House - Bespoke & Premium Interior Designers - Turnkey design and execution of residential property and office space.

The in-house design team caters to the premium and luxury segment with modular woodwork and an exceptional team of artisans and carpenters who specialise in intricate handcrafted work. The Design team is managed by a pass out of the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

www.clutterfree.in

Currently, Clutterfree services are provided in Bangalore and Chennai. Dubai, Singapore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune are the other cities Clutterfree is setting up soon.

