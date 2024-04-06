New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a government enterprise, has signed the Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the United States Navy.

The MSRA is a non-financial agreement and is effective from April 5, 2024, the company informed stock exchanges on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of PFC vs MBSG Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

This will facilitate repair of US Naval vessels under Military Sealift Command in Cochin Shipyard.

"CSL (Cochin Shipyard) has been qualified for entering into the Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) after a detailed evaluation process and capability assessment by the US Navy - Military Sealift Command," the state-owned company informed stock exchanges.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition in Saharanpur, Says ‘INDI Alliance for Commission, BJP-Led NDA on Mission’.

In 2024, the shares of Cochin Shipyard rose about 60 per cent to Rs 1,079. Over the past one year, they rose as high as 343 per cent, data showed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)