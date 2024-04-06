Punjab FC will host Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan as they look to keep their slim chances of making it to the top six alive. They have managed 21 points from 20 games and currently occupy the tenth spot in the standings. With many teams vying for the coveted sixth spot, it is going to be an intense finish to the group stage campaign of the Indian Super League. Mohun Bagan are third and saw their three game winning run come to an end against Chennaiyin in the last match. They are a quality team nevertheless and the level at which they have played this season speaks volume about their quality. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC To Face Mohun Bagan Super Giant To Keep Their Playoffs Dreams Alive.

Luka Majcen and Wilmar Jordán Gil will be the two forwards for Punjab and they will be supported by attacking midfielder Madih Talal in the final third. Nikhil Prabhu is the enforcer in midfield for the home side and he will be tasked with maintaining the tempo of their play. Defence has been a weak point for them and this is where Dimitris Chatziisaias will have to showcase his brilliance.

Dimitri Petratos has led the Mohun Bagan attack well and was on the scoresheet in the last game. He will be joined by Armando Sadiku in a 3-5-2 formation for the visitors. Armando Sadiku, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko in midfield will look to stamp their authority on the game. The trio are equally adept to support the attack and track back and help the backline.

When Is Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Punjab FC will take-on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 6. The PFC vs MBSG match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, Delhi, India and it has a scheduled start time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC Runaway Winners Against Rajasthan United FC.

Where To Watch Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Expect Punjab to put on some resistance in the game but Mohun Bagan should secure a win at the

