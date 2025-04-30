New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited, Nagpur (MMLP Nagpur) at Sindi, near Wardha, commenced its commercial operations with a goal to establish a faster link of logistics, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MMLP Nagpur, established by National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100 per cent owned company of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), received its first rake of 123 Maruti Cars from Ex-Farukhnagar on 28th April, marking a major achievement for the facility.

Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited has signed an agreement with a private developer for the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in an area of 150 acres in three phases under Public-Private Partnership model with Concession Period of 45 years at an estimated cost of Rs 673 crore. Phase I will be developed with an investment of Rs 137 crore.

An Authority SPV, Maharashtra MMLP Pvt. Ltd., is formed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). The Authority SPV has to provide land, external rail and road connectivity, as well as water and power supply for the development of MMLP.

The Ministry added in the statement that MMLP will provide facilities such as warehouses, cold storages, intermodal transfers, handling facilities for container terminals, bulk/break-bulk cargo terminals along with Value Added Services such as sorting/grading and aggregation/desegregation areas, bonded warehouses and customs facilities, as well as support logistics facilities such as offices for freight forwarders and transporters and truck terminals.

Development of MMLP Nagpur will help improve the country's freight logistics sector by enabling efficient intermodal freight movement to lower overall freight costs and time and providing efficient warehousing, improved tracking and traceability of consignments, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the Indian logistics sector. It will further create employment opportunities and bring in economic development in the region. (ANI)

