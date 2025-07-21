VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: In a moment of true celebration, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, one of the most vibrant and service-driven hotels in India, has been recognized with the coveted Great Place To Work (GPTW) certification. This honor reflects Marriott International's deep commitment to a people-first culture and marks a significant milestone in their journey across the Asia Pacific (excluding China) region, where 10 countries have received this remarkable certification.

Also Read | MG M9 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New EV MPV From MG Motor Launched in India.

The recognition is not just a title, but a celebration of culture, unity, and consistent employee satisfaction. It acknowledges workplaces that are driven by trust, team spirit, and a sense of belonging.

About Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International AirportStrategically located in the commercial heart of Mumbai, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport stands as a beacon of premium hospitality. Known for its contemporary comfort, culinary innovation, and warm service, the hotel blends business efficiency with heartfelt experiences. Whether it's themed evenings, associate appreciation days, or celebrating cultural festivals with staff and guests alike -- this property embodies Marriott's global philosophy: Putting People First.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Bikini Looks From Her 43rd Birthday Trip: Global Icon Stuns in Sultry Two-Piece Ensembles.

Between smiles in the hallway and memorable guest interactions, the true energy of the hotel is its people -- a team that works as one to deliver excellence every day.

Congratulations from Nex News Network & Aakash JugrajNex News Network and its founder Mr. Aakash Jugraj proudly extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport. On this achievement, Mr. Jugraj shared:

"Getting certified as a Great Place To Work is not just about policies -- it's about people. Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport has proven that a motivated and valued team can create world-class guest experiences. As a news media , Nex News Network celebrates your culture and excellence."

About Nex News NetworkNex News Network is the world's first blockchain-integrated, Web 3.0 and Metaverse-powered business news portal. With a presence across 47,000+ media platforms globally, the channel delivers industry news, government policy updates, startup insights, and international business trends to over 7 million monthly viewers.

The platform is a thought-leader in new-age journalism, combining transparency, technology, and credibility.

About Mr. Aakash JugrajAakash Jugraj is a media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the Founder & CEO of Shivaksh Media Group and Nex News Network. www.nexnews.org Under his leadership, the company has expanded into 12 subsidiary firms, offering 360-degree media solutions globally. His vision blends cutting-edge tech with strong media ethics, empowering content that influences industries and inspires communities.

Celebrating the People-First CultureThe GPTW recognition symbolizes more than just high employee satisfaction -- it represents the success of a long-standing commitment to teamwork, mutual respect, and growth. The team at Courtyard by Marriott celebrates every festival, achievement, and daily win together, making it not just a workplace, but a second home.

As the future becomes increasingly defined by collaboration and culture, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport stands out as a shining example of people-centric hospitality.

Nex News Network proudly supports and recognizes organizations that lead with purpose and heart, setting a benchmark in the evolving landscape of modern hospitality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)