New Delhi, July 21: MG Motor has launched its electric MPV, the MG M9, in India. The MG M9 price in India starts at INR 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned as a luxury electric vehicle (EV) for its customers. The company calls the MG M9 as “The Presidential Limousine.” Describing the MPV's unique appeal, MG said, “The MG M9 is crafted for the discerning. It embodies presence without spectacle."

The MG M9 aims to redefine comfort, performance, and sophistication for its customers in India. MG said, 'Because luxury, at this level, isn’t about excess. It’s about precision, poise, and being remembered without trying." The MG M9 is a premium 7-seater electric MPV, which iclude sleek rear LED taillights, and a trapezoidal mesh grille. The MG M9 is equipped with 64-colour ambient lighting and an advanced multi-zone climate system for all passengers. It is available in Metal Black, Concrete Grey and Pearl Lustre White colour options. Tesla Model 3 Sales: Elon Musk’s Tesla Sells Over 3 Million Model 3 Units Globally Since 2017 Launch.

MG M9 Specifications and Features

The driver and front passenger seats come with a 12-way adjustable driver seat with memory function and an 8-way power adjustable passenger seat. Additional features include 4-way subtle seat shifts, 2-way headrest adjustability, and 4-way leg support adjustment for comfort and also comes with an armrest screen.

The MG M9 also features a yacht-style dual sunroof setup with a single-pane sunroof at the front and a panoramic dual-pane unit at the rear. The MPV comes with 13 JBL speakers, including a subwoofer and amplifier, alongside a 31.24 cm infotainment touchscreen and a 17.78 cm digital instrument cluster. It has a 55-litre frunk and a boot space of up to 1,720 litres. 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About New Bike Launched by TVS Motor in India.

The MG M9 is powered by a 90kWh battery pack that delivers 245PS of power and 350Nm of torque. As per reports, the MG M9 is said to offer a range of up to 548 km in a single charge. The MG M9 comes with Level 2 ADAS features for safety. The MPV comes with 7 airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, and a 360-degree camera system to offer protection. Additional features include rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

