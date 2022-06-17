New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/TPT): The leading Content Experience Platform and category leader, Contentstack, announced the launch of TechSurf2022 - the third edition of this annual country-wide hackathon to discover the next batch of smartest software engineers from India.

The competition is open for the 2023 batch of students in all Computer Science streams (e.g. BSc-IT, BTech, BE, MCA) in India. The competition is also open to students from other engineering streams, seeking to pursue a career in Software Engineering. During this rigorous, two-month-long hackathon, students will get to test their computer science skills to solve real-life challenges.

"We have had very enthusiastic participation of young programmers in the last two editions of TechSurf. The competition has grown from a few colleges in 2020 to participation from all over India in 2022. I am thrilled to announce the launch of TechSurf 2022, which brings a new set of programming challenges to engineering campuses in India. Participants from this year's edition will also be expected to combine technical aptitude with demonstrable leadership attributes. I look forward to welcoming the winners at Contentstack." said Nishant Patel, Founder and CTO at Contentstack.

Contentstack™ - Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader - empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.

Set to start on June 14, 2022, the competition will have three stages: a quiz round, concept pitching, and a six-week-long coding task based on a problem statement provided by the judges.

The winners will receive a cash prize worth:

- Winner: 2 Lakhs cash prize

- First Runner-Up: 1 Lakh cash prize

- Two Second Runners-Up: 50 Thousand cash prize

Besides the handsome prize money, all four winners will have an opportunity to secure an engineering position at ContentStack - a ticket to building software for the future. Registration closes on June 24, 22, 11:59 PM IST and to register log on to https://unstop.com/competition/techsurf-2022-contentstack-359635?refId=TSCST1

