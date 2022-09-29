Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Corning India today announced the opening of its Wireless Software Development Center of Excellence in Gurugram. The center will support adoption of 5G wireless networks by making it easier for service providers, system integrators, academic institutions, and enterprises to test their services and solutions, acquire new capabilities, and achieve operational efficiencies.

C. Gokhan Doran, Division Vice President and General Manager, Corning International, said, "We're excited for the opening of our center of excellence in Gurugram. It will allow us to showcase our field-proven products and solutions and accelerate the local industry by developing fully virtualized and innovative, cloud-managed solutions for public and private 5G enterprise networks. The center reinforces our commitment to the region and reflects our desire to facilitate an open ecosystem - one that encourages the development of diverse wireless-network solutions."

Marc Bolick, Vice President, Corning Wireless said, "Innovation is one of our core values at Corning. As the inventor of low-loss optical fiber and as the world leader in passive optical communications, we are uniquely positioned to help network operators capture the opportunities of 5G in one of the world's fastest-growing economies."

"Corning India's Wireless Software Development Center of Excellence will enable Corning India's wireless teams to support the development of innovative software solutions for public and private 5G-enterprise networks, work on wireless product concepts, and focus on system engineering," said Dr Shirish Nagaraj, Chief Technologist, Wireless, and Director, Wireless R&D, Corning Optical Communications.

"Corning is committed to providing telecom operators and industry users with an agile and customizable network infrastructure. With the new center in Gurugram, Corning will be able to meet the growing needs of its global customers, while focusing additional research and development resources on wireless-network planning and deployment solutions," said Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India. "Locating the center in Gurugram demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in India."

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

