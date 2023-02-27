New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/ATK): The best way to win in the crypto market is to bet on something. With thousands of options in the crypto market, it can be quite difficult to figure out which coin is the safest option to put money on. The crypto market, just like every other market, comes with its own risks. Before any decision is made, investors and traders are encouraged to conduct proper research on each coin. By understanding the market and the coin, investors can then make an informed decision on where to put their money.

While some people prefer short-term investments, others are willing to stay with their investments for the long run. The time period and risk tolerance are just two of the many factors that affect the choices of investment for traders and investors. Crypto users also learn to put their money where their mouth is. Seasoned investors can study the available information and decide if a coin is worth investing in. Those who see opportunities where others see crises can make the most profits that the crypto market has to offer. With the numerous coins in the market, it can be quite difficult to figure out where to begin investigating. However, Cosmos (ATOM) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are two smart options.

Also Read | North Korea’s Kim Convenes Meeting to Improve Economy Amid Fears of Food Shortages – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Cosmos (ATOM): Activating InteroperabilityThe unique crypto asset provides a service that is unlike anything the crypto market has seen before. Cosmos (ATOM) seeks to solve the interoperability issue within the crypto market. The crypto market is filled with tons of crypto assets that are as similar as they are diverse. For the crypto market to progress, several broad services and features must be able to work together. When the various blockchains are working independently, the market's ability to carry out pertinent issues at once is reduced. The individual operation of each blockchain also severely limits mass adoption and hinders the acceptance of cryptocurrency on a large scale. Seeing as individuality does more harm than good, the developers of Cosmos (ATOM) set out to bridge the gap.

With the Cosmos (ATOM) network, different blockchains will be able to use functionalities from other networks. This is a massive first step in building a community of cohesive and cooperative blockchains. The Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) within the Cosmos (ATOM) network allows over 150 Tendermint-blockchains to easily exchange tokens. It will, of course, also result in interoperability. Cosmos (ATOM) uses a proof of stake consensus, making it easy for users to earn passive income. All they have to do is stake their tokens to secure the network. Those who stake their tokens can start earning passively almost immediately and validate transactions on the Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain.

Also Read | Zee Cine Awards 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon & Other Best Dressed Celebs From the Big Night!.

Big Eyes (BIG): The Latest Crypto AssetBig Eyes (BIG) is a unique new coin that is already well known for its impressive presale. The crypto asset started off on a strong note, and many people expect great things from the coin. Big Eyes (BIG) also intends to surpass those expectations, as is noticed by its agenda. The crypto asset intends to release an NFT collection that would catapult it to the top of the crypto charts. The meme coin chose a cat as its mascot rather than the usual friendly dog that is rampant within the meme coin sector.

Its choice of a mascot is not the only thing that separates the crypto asset from its contemporaries. Big Eyes (BIG) is highly interested in sustainability. To that end, the platform is fitted with interesting features that will ensure a sustainable approach to the crypto market. Big Eyes (BIG) is also interested in pushing the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem within the crypto market.

Right now Big Eyes is offering three different loot boxes which are sealed mystery gifts contains BIG tokens either equal or more than the amount paid for the boxes!

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)