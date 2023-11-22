VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: "Black Eyes," launch date set to be released on November 23, 2023. "Black Eyes" boasts a stellar lineup of talent, featuring Anchal Agarwal and female singer Shruti Rane. The production team is led by Lalit Paikray, with music crafted by GoldBoys & Big Sandhu. Akshay K Agarwal takes the helm as the director, while Hiru Bihari Khandari and Dr. Chandan join as co-producers. The entire project is under the auspices of Danish Alfaaz 2.0.

The visually stunning song is accompanied by a striking poster designed by Mrav Designs and was shot on location in the picturesque Lonavala, Maharashtra.

With a reputation for delivering musical masterpieces that resonate with diverse audiences, Danish Alfaaz's "Black Eyes" is poised to be a sensational addition to his discography. The collaboration of talented artists and professionals ensures a seamless blend of music and visuals that promises to leave a lasting impression on fans.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are invited to mark their calendars for November 23, 2023, as Danish Alfaaz unveils "Black Eyes" on his official YouTube Channel. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this musical journey that promises to transcend boundaries and captivate hearts.

Boasting an impressive repertoire of over thirty original songs, including the recent hit "EX" featuring Millind Gaba and Daisy Shah, Danish Alfaaz has firmly established himself as a trailblazer, consistently securing top spots on music charts.

These collaborations span dynamic performances with industry heavyweights like Mika Singh and partnerships with renowned artists such as Ankit Tiwari, underscoring the versatility and influence in the Indian music scene. This song's journey commenced with a noteworthy entry into Bollywood in the 2018 film "The Journey of Karna," where he shared the screen with industry stalwarts Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey, catapulting him to new heights as a multifaceted artist.

The unique story of discovering the true calling within the enchanting realm of music resonates with audiences. Originally hailing from Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh, the extraordinary transformation from a BTech student and architecture diploma holder to a celebrated figure in the music industry reflects a narrative of resilience and determination.

Beyond the musical prowess, the impact extends beyond the glitter and glamour of the entertainment industry. Actively engaging in philanthropic efforts and showcasing a love for family, Danish lends a helping hand to the less fortunate and animals alike.

Reflecting on the journey, It remains humble and grateful, attributing his success to a higher power. With an unwavering determination to reach new heights, he considers this phase just the beginning, pledging to continue making strides in music and beyond.

