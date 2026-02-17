Mumbai, February 17: Bitcoin maintains a steady upward trajectory this Tuesday, with the world's largest cryptocurrency trading at USD 68,880. The digital asset has shown resilient performance during the early Asian trading hours, reflecting a broader recovery in the global cryptocurrency market as investors react to positive macroeconomic indicators and sustained institutional interest.

The current price point represents a significant consolidation phase for Bitcoin, which has remained north of the USD 65,000 support level for several consecutive sessions. Market analysts suggest that the reduced volatility in recent days indicates a maturing market environment, as spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) continue to witness consistent net inflows from global asset managers. Bitcoin Price Today, February 16, 2026: BTC Price Recovers to USD 68,605 as Market Sentiment Rebounds from Early February Slump,

Bitcoin Price: Market Dynamics and Trading Volume

The trading sentiment for Bitcoin remains largely positive, influenced by a cooling inflation outlook in major economies. As of 7:21 AM IST, the total market capitalisation of Bitcoin stands firm, reinforcing its dominant position with a market share of approximately 52 per cent. Trading volumes across major exchanges have remained healthy, suggesting that both retail and institutional participants are actively defending current price levels.

Technical indicators point towards a period of price discovery, with the next major resistance level anticipated at the USD 70,000 mark. Traders are closely monitoring the movement of "whale" wallets—accounts holding large quantities of BTC—which have recently shown a tendency to hold assets rather than liquidate, further tightening the available market supply.

Bitcoin Impact of Global Economic Factors

The performance of Bitcoin today is closely linked to the performance of traditional equity markets and the US Dollar Index. A slight softening of the dollar has provided the necessary tailwinds for digital assets to gain ground. Furthermore, the ongoing integration of blockchain technology into mainstream financial services in regions like the European Union and Southeast Asia has bolstered long-term investor confidence.

While Bitcoin leads the market, major altcoins such as Ethereum and Solana have also mirrored this positive movement. Investors are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a "digital gold" hedge against traditional currency fluctuations, a narrative that has regained strength following recent updates to digital asset regulations in various jurisdictions.

Bitcoin Market Investor Sentiment

Looking ahead, market participants are awaiting further clarity on interest rate policies from central banks, which could dictate the next major move for BTC. For now, the sentiment remains "Greed" on the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, though it is tempered by a cautious approach toward potential over-leveraged positions in the futures market. Gold Rate Today, February 15, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Financial advisors continue to recommend that investors maintain a diversified portfolio, noting that while the current recovery to USD 68,880 is promising, the cryptocurrency market remains subject to rapid shifts. The focus for the remainder of the week will be on whether Bitcoin can successfully flip the USD 69,000 level into a reliable support zone for a potential run toward new all-time highs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).