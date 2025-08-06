VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: Country Delight, India's most trusted kitchen essentials brand, has launched its latest innovation -- High Protein Cow Milk -- offering 2X (30g) protein compared to regular cow milk. Designed to address one of India's most silent yet widespread nutritional challenges, this launch marks a major milestone in the country's clean protein movement.

The Problem: A Hidden Health Crisis in Indian DietsDespite rising health consciousness, 73% of Indians still fall short of their daily protein needs. The numbers are worse for vegetarians (91% deficient) and even among non-vegetarians (85% are deficient).

What's more alarming -- 90% of urban consumers are unaware of how much protein they actually need (~48-60g per day). Many rely on processed powders or low-protein substitutes without understanding the long-term impact.

Protein deficiency can lead to fatigue and low energy, weakened immunity, muscle loss, poor growth in children, hormonal imbalances, slower recovery, and reduced productivity and focus.

India needs a natural, accessible, and high-trust protein solution -- and that's where Country Delight steps in.

The Solution: Country Delight's High Protein Cow Milk

This clean-label, high-nutrition product delivers 2X (30g) protein per 450ml pack -- meeting 50% of the daily RDA in just one serving. It's made using advanced natural filtration technology that reduces excess water while preserving the milk's natural nutrients.

"We are solving India's natural protein scarcity by building a clean-label, minimally processed product ecosystem -- free from stabilizers, emulsifiers, and artificial ingredients. This is just the beginning. We will soon be introducing high-protein paneer, dahi, whole grain breads, and fresh batters," said Mr. Chakradhar Gade, CEO & Co-Founder, Country Delight

What makes it special is that there are no added powders, no added water - just pure, pasteurized cow milk. It is rich in calcium and micronutrients, supporting muscle, bone, and metabolic health. The milk is multi-use friendly and works great in tea, coffee, curd, paneer, shakes, and desserts. Every pack goes through 140+ quality checks, ensuring purity and safety.

This product is ideal for fitness-conscious individuals, growing children, working adults, and families that want natural protein without synthetic processing.

Built on Trust, Delivered with Freshness

Country Delight's supply chain is designed for source-to-home freshness. Milk is sourced directly from farmers, bypassing all middlemen, and reaches customer doorsteps within 24-36 hours of milking -- with 7 AM delivery even for midnight orders.

The processing facilities are certified by ISO, USFDA (FSVP-FSMA), and FSSC, aligning with global standards of food safety and quality.

Priced at Rs. 41 for a 450ml pack, Country Delight's High Protein Cow Milk is available exclusively through the Country Delight app.

