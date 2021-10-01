Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Pharma Intelligence, one of the leading business intelligence providers and knowledge partners, has today concluded the 3rd edition of the Biopharma Conclave conducted by CPhI.

The two-day hybrid conclave was conducted at The Westin, Hyderabad alongside the option of virtual participation.

The comprehensive event witnessed the participation of over 500+ participants, 55+ industry speakers, and 30+ exhibitors across the biopharma fraternity, through which Informa created a common ground to engage the pharma industry in booming discussions on 4 key focus areas - Biologics, Biosimilars, Cell & Gene Therapy, and Vaccines.

The event witnessed the innovative exchange of thoughts with an aim to elicit insights on planning to execution, such as Research & Development (R&D), Manufacturing, Clinical Trials, Patent Framework, Commercialization, and Marketing of the biopharma drugs.

Poornachandra Tejasvi K, Senior Director - Emerging markets, India, Informa Pharma Intelligence, said, "Biopharma Conclave 2021 brought together the best minds from Indian and global biopharma, biosimilar, cell & gene therapy and vaccine companies to discuss the industry's pertaining topics, debate and strategize on the future of the Indian biopharma industry and embrace the new era to help capitalize on the opportunities available in the global biopharma space.

The discussions from biopharma and biosimilar leaders on advancements in biologics for discovering and optimizing novel biotherapeutics, clinical development and opportunities in biosimilars, 505(b)(2) drug development and the potential of cell & gene therapy, were thought-provoking and well received by the audience, and paved the way for biopharma leaders to strategize their approach for the market," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Paul, Group Director - Conferences, Informa Markets in India said, "The global pharmaceutical industry has created a crucial foundation for biopharma innovation, and it is paramount to build a better understanding about it at a global and Indian regulatory stage. In an aim to harmonize the Indian market with global drug discovery and approval of biosimilars, networking with the entire biopharma fraternity is essential. During the Biopharma Conclave, we aim to make way for the deciding discussion parameters of the sector, criticalities of biologics, biosimilars, and vaccination up-gradation and how the pandemic will be impacting the flow of cell and gene therapies in the near future."

The objective of this conclave was to deliberate on crucial and the most relevant topics to enlighten the biopharma professionals in this domain. With case studies, innovation showcases and interactive panel discussions on trending topics such as 'Maximizing Returns Through 505(b)(2) Drug Development', and 'Exploring Opportunities in Biosimilars' by Dr Duncan Emerton - Executive Director, Custom Intelligence & Analytics [EMEAI], and Timothy Pang - Executive Director Custom Intelligence [APAC], from Informa Pharma Intelligence were appraised by the participants.

Additionally, with discussions on Regulatory and Legislative Developments impacting the biologics industry, vaccination roadmap, analytical strategy for gene therapy by other industry stalwarts, the conclave utilized this exciting opportunity to meet and hear from the movers and shakers in the industry.

Owning to the inclusion of vaccines as a key part of the business portfolio by the new Indian and global pharmaceutical companies, India's vaccines industry is estimated to grow from $2 billion up to $5 billion, according to a report released by global consulting firm Kearney, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The industry is expected to witness a further upstaging boom, growing from a $40 billion industry to more than $75 billion by 2025 pertaining to the increased advocacy, greater acceptability of advanced platforms such as mRNA, and a larger market amid COVID-19 booster doses.

Commenting on the success of this Biopharma Conclave, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "We are extremely pleased to witness the overwhelming response at the 3rd edition of the Biopharma Conclave. Hyderabad itself being a major scientific and R&D hub, we were confident about the response from our exhibitors. Owing to the lessons from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and prior biological misfortunes, we, at, CPhI feel that there should be a controlled framework for pursuing diversified portfolios in the biopharma and life sciences space to manage future biological threats."

Amongst the conclave speakers, dignitaries from the University of Oxford, Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars/OND/CDER, US FDA, Pfizer, IPCA Labs, Informa Pharma Intelligence, Representative from the Govt. of Telangana shared their insights on the emerging markets along with key learnings and way forward for the biopharma space.

Furthermore, companies like ICT, Syngene International, Amgen, Dr Reddy's, Alkem, Glenmark, Novartis, Mankind, and other key industry players also participated and shared their insights in the sessions to provide a more holistic approach towards the Biopharma Conclave scenario.

