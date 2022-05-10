New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/SRV): Cranfield University, the top-tiered university for Aerospace Engineering in the United Kingdom, offers postgraduate degree courses across key areas of aviation. Students Delhi can learn the skills to develop more sustainable aircraft by studying courses in propulsion systems, aerodynamics, aircraft design, lightweight structures, autonomy and air mobility, digital aviation, air transport management, aerospace manufacturing and materials. The courses are aimed to help engineering graduates develop further skills to help make the aerospace sector resilient and more sustainable.

Cranfield University has been ranked amongst the world's top universities in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject. In the subject area 'Engineering - Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing' Cranfield has been ranked 27th in the world, climbing 18 places from last year's ranking and attaining top scores in Employer and Academic Reputation. Further, the institution has adopted transformative technologies and new approaches to deliver enhanced learning opportunities to students.

Cranfield University works jointly with the aviation sector and environment industry to address the need to reduce the environmental impact of aviation and make it resilient to future shocks. The University offers industry relevant postgraduate courses focused on aviation and the environment covering decarbonising travel, developing green airports, decarbonising propulsion, incorporating sustainable material and manufacture, and research aircraft, among others. From the state-of-the-art facilities offering exemplary research opportunities to working with government and industry leaders, Cranfield University offers holistic learning environment to empower students with in-demand skills and experience for a digital and sustainable future in the aerospace sector.

The University has developed a unique set of capabilities through sustained collaboration with the industry leaders; comprising Siemens, Dstl, Innovate UK, ATI, Rolls-Royce, Airbus, Boeing and Proctor & Gamble. Additionally, the University is working towards delivering a sustainable future for aviation by rethinking the airports, airlines, airspace management and aircraft of the future.

With staff embedded from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS) and a host to the Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements (FAAM) Airborne Laboratory, Cranfield is the only university in Europe to own a fully operational airport, a runway, multiple aircraft, and an air navigation system on campus. Cranfield's airport is the first in the UK to have an operational digital air traffic control centre.

Further, the University hosts a £35 million Aerospace Integration Research Centre (AIRC) with world-class facilities that bring students and industry professionals together to re-imagine aircraft and airspace concepts to shape the future of aerospace globally. The University also provides a centre for Propulsion Engineering that comprises 12 test houses and ancillary facilities including a workshop where teams can conceive, design, build, commission and operate large-scale propulsion engines ranging from conventional gas turbines to hydrogen hybrid electric and all-electric propulsions systems.

Additionally, the University is home to the National Flying Laboratory Centre (NFLC), which brings together academics and technical specialists to deliver experiential learning for aerospace engineering students from over twenty UK universities. The NFLC operates Cranfield's aircraft, including the flying engineering laboratory, a facility virtually unique in the European academic sector and used to support teaching, research, and consultancy.More than 1,200 aeronautical students from over 20 universities fly in the university's unique SAAB 340B+ Flying Classroom and Laboratory each year as part of their degree course.

Cranfield University has been honoured with the Queen's Anniversary Prize six times; a national honour given to educational institutions for work carried out in the public interest.

Striving towards social, economic and environmental outcomes that will help deliver a more sustainable aviation sector, Cranfield University focuses on engine design, design of the passenger experience, infrastructure in and around the airport and flight operations for the benefit of the society. The University also has one of the best teacher-student ratios for any university in the UK, with one member of academic staff to every five students. With a strong alumni base across the world, Cranfield University develops professionals and creates innovators to apply their expert knowledge and skills in the global economy.

To know more about the institution visit: https://www.cranfield.ac.uk/aerospace

