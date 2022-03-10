New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): Crazy Snacks Private Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of snacks and confectionery in Northern and Eastern India, is excited to introduce its new products -- Sliced Jar Cakes and Namkeens for the low-income demographic. Crazy Bakery, wishes to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and marginalized section of society. It has thus launched Sliced Jar Cakes and Namkeens in two packaging sizes - Rs 2.00 packets and Rs 5.00 packets.

The bakery which has its origin in Gorakhpur and started as a start-up in 1997 has now become one of the most popular food brands in the Purvanchal region, along with Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar. It now endeavours to penetrate different parts of the country and tap the market of the whole of north and northeast Indian states.

Today, to earn maximum profit, most of the company targets the middle and the upper-middle segment of society and sell their products at high rates. It is a proud moment for Crazy Bakery as it has taken steps to introduce quality products at a cheap rate to serve the underserved section of society.

With this daring step, the Bakery had set itself apart from its competitors. It is striving to tap the market that comprises the large population of low-income groups. It intends to target the demography that has been marginalized by the competitors. The bakery aims to spread happiness with its wide range of confectionery and savoury snacks. And for this, it manufactures cost-effective products so that it can serve each section of society with quality and affordable food items.

It is not the first time that the Bakery had been generous in offering cheap products but Navin K Agrawal, Managing Director of Crazy Snacks always believed in offering value propositions to the consumers and claimed, "As a company, we have always believed and emphasized on giving more value proposition to the price-conscious consumer and hence, our products are nearly 30-35 per cent larger than our competitors." He asserts that with the production line, the company would continue to deliver tasty and affordable snacks to its consumers.

Crazy Bakery, in its initial stages, happened to be a sick unit. It was only under the leadership of visionary, Navin K Agrawal, the Managing Director of Crazy Bakery that the company started flourishing in 2002. He introduced several reforms and innovations; established a new plant, inducted modern technology, carried out several labour welfare activities, and changed the fortunes of the company.

Currently, Crazy Bakery has more than 26 ovens, manufactures over 200 products, has 1500-plus employees, owns a fleet of 50-plus vehicles to ensure a 24x7 supply of the products to a large number of distributors spread over the large region, and has a turnover of over INR 150 crores. The state-of-the-art and hygienic setup of the Bakery helps in the manufacturing of quality and safe products.

Crazy Bakery works strategically. Its experienced research team keeps an eye on the market trends and brings new ideas for the firm. The bakery enjoys the advantages of the region in terms of the easy availability of the supply of the primary ingredients and labour.

Besides providing a wide range of products, Crazy Bakery claims to produce healthy, nutritious, and tasty food items. It sources the raw materials from trustworthy vendors and hence ensures the consistency of its products. To fulfil the demand of the majority it produces 100% vegetarian products. According to Agrawal, the consistency of the product is their USP. He said, "Consistency of the product ensures the goodwill of our customers and also helps in increasing the market share."

Thus, Crazy Bakery works consistently to expand and stay ahead in the market. It offers variety. And above all, without compromising on taste and quality, its products are easily available at the most affordable price and the latest being the Sliced Jar cakes and Namkeens for poor sections of the society.

