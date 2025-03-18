India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 18: Crewsphere ICP Hub India is not just a launchpad; it's a crew of founders building the future of the Internet Computer, together strong. This ethos is driving their "Web3 Se Judo Yatra," a nationwide initiative designed to demystify and promote Web3 technology among India's student population. Having successfully conducted 10 events out of a planned 20 since its launch in February 2025, the Yatra has already reached over 1,000 students across various universities.

The "Web3 Se Judo Yatra" has made stops at prestigious institutions including:

* PCTE (February 24th)

* Rayat Bahra University (RBU) (February 25th)

* DVR (February 26th)

* Jamia Millia Islamia (February 27th)

* CT University (CTU) (March 3rd)

* Centurion University Andhra Pradesh (March 4th)

* Indian School of Business (ISB) (March 7th)

* Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT B) (March 17th)

* And many more are planned across India.

These events feature interactive workshops and demonstrations, providing students with a clear understanding of Web3's potential applications and benefits. The Yatra focuses on empowering students with the knowledge and skills needed to participate in the growing Web3 ecosystem, embodying Crewsphere's mission to be builders, investors, advisors, and everything in between.

"This Yatra is aimed to enlighten the nation to the possibilities of this technology," said Deepak Goyal, Co-Founder of Crewsphere ICP Hub India. "We believe that by educating students, we are laying the foundation for a future where India leads in Web3 innovation. As a crew of founders, we understand the power of collaboration and are committed to sharing our knowledge and support."

The overwhelming response from students highlights the growing interest in Web3 technology. Crewsphere ICP Hub India encourages universities and cities across India to reach out and bring the "Web3 Se Judo Yatra" to their communities.

If you want this yatra to come to your city or university, contact Crewsphere.

About Crewsphere ICP Hub India:

Crewsphere ICP Hub India is more than just a launchpad; it's a crew of founders, builders, investors, and advisors dedicated to accelerating the adoption and development of Web3 technologies on the Internet Computer in India. Through educational initiatives like the "Web3 Se Judo Yatra," hackathons, and community building, Crewsphere empowers individuals and organizations to leverage the transformative power of Web3, together strong.

