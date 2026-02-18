PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: CritiCare Asia Hospitals, one of Mumbai's most trusted healthcare groups, has announced the launch of the Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System for joint replacement surgeries. This latest addition reflects the group's continued commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care as it completes 25 years of dedicated service in healthcare.

With a strong network of four hospitals across Andheri, Juhu, Malad, and Kurla in Mumbai and a combined capacity of over 650 beds, CritiCare Asia Hospitals has consistently invested in advanced medical technology to improve patient outcomes and recovery. The launch of the CORI Robotic System further strengthens its leadership in robotic orthopedics.

The new system was inaugurated on 15th February by noted Bollywood Film Director and Choreographer Farah Khan, who appreciated the hospital's focus on bringing world-class technology to patient care. Sharing her thoughts at the event, she said, "It's reassuring to see hospitals in our city investing in such advanced technology. If innovation can reduce pain and help people get back to their normal lives faster, that's something truly valuable for families."

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi, Founder and Director, CritiCare Asia Hospitals has remained focused on adopting meaningful advancements in healthcare. With the addition of CORI, the group becomes the only hospital chain in Mumbai to offer three advanced robotic platforms for joint replacement surgeries: Cuvis, Velys, and CORI. This allows surgeons to select the most suitable system based on individual patient needs.

The CORI Robotic System is a surgeon-controlled platform that supports precise bone preparation and accurate implant positioning through real-time data and planning. This level of precision helps improve joint function, supports faster recovery, and enables a more personalized surgical approach.

CritiCare Asia Hospitals is also expanding its robotic program beyond knee replacements to include robotic hip replacements, in addition to total and partial knee procedures. This reflects a broader commitment to mobility restoration, joint preservation, and long-term patient well-being.

"Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi said the group remains focused on integrating surgical expertise with the most advanced medical technologies to ensure safer procedures, faster recovery timelines, and improved long-term outcomes for patients. He added that continuous investment in innovation has been central to the hospital's approach to care.

The team of surgeons congratulated CritiCare Asia Hospitals on the successful addition of its third robotic system, describing it as another significant milestone in the network's journey toward precision-driven and patient-centric healthcare. According to them, the hospital group has consistently stayed ahead over the past 25 years by combining skilled medical professionals with cutting-edge technology. With earlier robotic platforms already demonstrating strong outcomes in knee replacement procedures, the newly introduced system is expected to expand capabilities to include robotic hip and partial knee replacements, enabling more patients to benefit from highly accurate, personalised joint care and a more comfortable recovery experience."

Adding a leadership perspective, Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi shared, "Joint pain is far more than a medical condition. It slowly takes away a person's independence, confidence, and even their dignity. We see how it affects not just the patient, but the entire family who watches their loved one struggle with simple daily activities. This is why CritiCare Asia Hospitals has consciously partnered with trusted global companies and adopted world-class technologies. Our aim is to make advanced, global-standard treatment accessible and affordable for people across Mumbai. With skilled and compassionate surgeons across our hospitals, we want every patient to regain mobility, comfort, and the joy of living fully."

With the introduction of the CORI Robotic System, CritiCare Asia Hospitals continues to set new benchmarks in orthopedic care, offering patients in Mumbai access to some of the most advanced joint replacement solutions available today globally.

