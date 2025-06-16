NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a trusted leader in India's pumps industry, has achieved a landmark milestone in its green energy journey by securing its largest-ever order in the solar water pump segment. The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) valued at over Rs. 101 crore (exclusive of GST) for the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of 4,500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Also Read | OnePlus Pad Lite Likely To Soon Launch in India; Check Expected Price, Specfications and Features.

This significant order underscores Crompton's ongoing commitment to providing sustainable irrigation solutions that empower farmers across India. The turnkey project also includes a comprehensive five-year maintenance contract (CMC), ensuring long-term reliability and support for the installed systems. Crompton's advanced solar-powered DC submersible pumps are engineered for durability, high performance, and ease of use, specifically designed to address water access challenges in off-grid and rural regions. The company will leverage its trained field personnel, local district support teams, and robust after-sales service network to ensure seamless implementation and operational excellence throughout the project's lifecycle.

This initiative aligns directly with national objectives to facilitate farmers' transition from conventional energy sources to renewable solar energy, delivering both economic savings and environmental benefits. The order comes amid rapid growth in India's submersible water pump market, driven by increasing demand in agriculture, rural water supply, and off-grid applications. Solar-powered submersible pumps are becoming vital in regions with irregular rainfall and limited grid power, enabling consistent and sustainable irrigation.

Also Read | ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ian Healy Slams Australian Veterans' Performances Against South Africa Cricket Team, Says 'Going To Be a Nightmare...'.

Mr. Rajat Chopra, Business Head - Home Electricals & Pumps at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., commented, "We are delighted to have received the Letter of Award from MEDA for 4,500 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme. This milestone not only marks our largest solar pump order to date but also reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance pumping solutions tailored to the needs of farmers across India. The order reinforces confidence in Crompton's product excellence, long-lasting performance, and robust service network. It further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in driving solar-powered irrigation forward. At Crompton, we remain focused on enabling clean energy access for farmers while ensuring seamless execution backed by quality, innovation, and strong after-sales support."

Crompton actively participated in the tender process across four key states -- Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The initial phase, overseen by SECI and MNRE, has transitioned to respective state nodal agencies including HAREDA, MEDA, MSEDCL, MPUVNL, and RHDS for final execution. While Crompton is already operational in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, the company is preparing to commence work in Madhya Pradesh and is poised to expand its footprint across other Indian states.

With over 85 years of experience, Crompton continues to innovate and lead in delivering energy-efficient, durable, and smart pumping technologies that support India's clean energy and water access goals.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)