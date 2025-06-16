New Delhi, June 16: OnePlus Pad Lite is reportedly in development as a budget-friendly tablet and may soon be launched in India. The upcoming device could be the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go. OnePlus Pad Lite key details, like its potential specifications and design, have been leaked online.

Although the company has not officially announced it, information regarding the design and features of the new OnePlus tablet has appeared online. Instead of releasing a second version of the OnePlus Pad Go, it seems that OnePlus is opting to rename its budget tablet to Pad Lite. The OnePlus Pad Lite is expected to look similar to the OnePlus Pad Go, which was launched in India in 2023. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Realme NARZO Launched in India.

The design reportedly suggests that it will likely have a camera positioned on the edge of the rear panel. Additionally, the OnePlus logo is likely to be placed in the middle of the tablet on the back. The tablet is expected to come in an Aero Blue colour option. Reports suggest that the OnePlus Pad Lite may be priced under INR 20,000 in India.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OnePlus Pad Lite is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD display. It may offer a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz. It may be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. POCO F7 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is expected to measure approximately 254.9 x 166.5 x 7.4mm and weigh around 539 gm. The tablet is rumoured to feature a 5MP rear camera. The device may be equipped with a 9,340mAh battery. It may run on OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15.

