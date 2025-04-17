NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., renowned for its innovative solutions in the pumps industry, is proud to announce another landmark achievement in the renewable energy space -- a new solar water pumping system order under the prestigious PM-KUSUM scheme. Strengthening its position in this segment, the company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) for the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across various locations in Maharashtra with a value of over 10.60 Cr.

Also Read | Germans Know Next to Nothing About Their Chancellor’s Health.

With this order, Crompton continues to deliver on its commitment to enabling sustainable farming through reliable and efficient solar water pumping solutions. Backed by a strong service network, capable channel partners, and a legacy of trusted performance, the company is well-equipped to meet the increasing demand in this space. Crompton's pumps are engineered for durability and performance, supported by a five-stage product development process, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and deep R&D expertise. With plans to deploy increasingly more solar-powered pumps under the PM-KUSUM Scheme in the next few years, Crompton is playing a key role in efforts to make an impact in the energy efficiency category.

This development further strengthens Crompton's commitment to driving sustainable progress in agriculture through clean energy solutions. As part of Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme, this initiative directly supports the national objective of enabling farmers to transition from conventional power sources to renewable energy -- offering both economic and environmental benefits.

Also Read | Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This development comes at a time when India's submersible water pump market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand across agriculture, rural water supply, urban infrastructure, and industrial applications. In agriculture, submersible pumps play a vital role in ensuring consistent water availability for deep-well irrigation -- especially in regions prone to uneven rainfall. The growing emphasis on renewable energy has further propelled the adoption of solar-powered solutions, particularly in rural and off-grid areas with limited access to electricity.

Speaking about this occasion Rajat Chopra, Business Head - Home Electricals & Pumps, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "We are proud to partner with the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) under the PM-KUSUM scheme, marking a significant step forward in our efforts to deliver advanced and sustainable pumping solutions. This order for solar-powered submersible pumps reaffirms our commitment to quality, durability, and innovation in the category. Built with rust-free stainless steel construction, our pumps are designed to offer corrosion-resistant performance and long-term reliability in a variety of applications--from irrigation and groundwater extraction to demanding rural and off-grid settings. At Crompton, we continue to push the boundaries with smart, future-ready technologies that support India's clean energy and water access goals."

Crompton had actively participated in the tender process across four states - Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The initial groundwork, overseen by SECI and MNRE, has transitioned to the respective state nodal agencies--Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA), Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVNL), and Rajasthan Horticulture Development Society (RHDS)--for the final execution phase. While Crompton is already operational in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, it is now gearing up to kick off work in Madhya Pradesh and is further prepared to expand across other states in India.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)