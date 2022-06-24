New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/Mediawire): As you all know, the CUET 2022-23 is being conducted for admission to various graduate courses offered by central and other universities across India. The CUET exam dates are not released, but we expect it to take place by the 2nd or 3rd week of July.

National Testing Agency (NTA) and CUET have come up with this entrance exam to offer deserving students admission to their desired university irrespective of their economic status or financial hurdles.

CUET exam 2022 serves as a way deserving students can choose their career and field of study without discrimination.

CUET exam 2022 will change the lives of many students, and so to help you prepare properly, this article guides you on why you should take mock tests for CUET 2022 and where you can find the best CUET mock test online resources!

After you've understood the CUET study plan and CUET syllabus, start your strategic planning on how you aim to organize your study time. Only when the preparation is strategically planned can you score properly.

There's no better way to analyse and work on your strengths and weaknesses than by self-studying. Self-studying guides you to focus on areas that can be improved. So, every student must give at least one CUET mock test online every week.

Now you might think, where's the best place to give CUET mock test online?

Where to Give CUET Mock Test Online?

To give CUET mock test online, simply login/register to www.oswal.io and get started with an online practice test with CUET sample papers for self-assessment.

Importance of CUET Mock Test 2022 After giving a mock test for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, you will be able to analyse your performance and understand how much you're prepared for the exam.

There are many CUET 2022 exam tips, but one of the most important tips you can use is to start solving as many CUET mock tests, sample papers, and past years' solved questions.

Some helpful CUET 2022 exam tips for giving these mock tests would be to:

- Buy books that are updated as per the CUET exam 2022 syllabus.

- Manage your time between each subject properly.

- Self-analyse your strengths and weaknesses in each subject.

- Check your speed and problem-solving capacity.

7 Reasons Why You Should Take Mock Test for CUET 2022

1. Solving mock tests for the CUCET (CUET) 2022 exam help evaluate the preparation. While doing the CUET mock test section, students can learn more about why these are important.

2. Practice makes you perfect. This is not a cliche line, but the more you practice, the better you get at your study plan and become more confident when the paper comes.

3. Your time management skills improve, and you can focus on solving more questions easily and accurately.

4. Since the CUET 2022 exam will be online and these mock tests are designed per the updated CUET syllabus, this helps you be familiar with the exam-like situation.

5. If you cannot answer any questions, you can check the answers.

6. Preparing from books like Oswal - Gurukul Question Bank, which is based on NCERT-approved syllabus, previous years' solved papers, and answers with detailed explanations, students can be confident in their mock tests and score confidently.

7. Analysing the marks of the mock test helps you understand which areas you need to focus more on and makes you understand whether your preparation for CUET 2022 is good.

Now you understand why it is important to take a mock test for CUET 2022, use these resources mentioned, and all the best!

