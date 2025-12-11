PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 11: Emphasising the need for a framework that recognises the emotional and cultural commitment of Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs), a call was made for the Government of Rajasthan to introduce a dedicated Social Investment Policy - one that encourages contributions towards preserving ancestral havelis, supporting schools, hospitals, heritage assets and community initiatives, beyond the scope of industrial investment.

This appeal was made at the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas today by Kolkata-based culturalist, author and social worker, Mr Sundeep Bhutoria. The event was held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

Mr Bhutoria was invited by the Government of Rajasthan as a State Guest to speak in the session - "From Roots to Routes: Transforming the NRRs into Tourism Ambassadors". He said that NRRs share a deep emotional bond with their homeland, and this connection is what brings them back time and again. "We are not the State Government's Vote Bank. We are ambassadors of Rajasthan's culture, tourism and heritage, no matter where we live," he said, highlighting how traditions like wearing poshaks and safas continue across the globe.

He suggested establishing a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with companies, organizations and individuals to operationalise tourism desks and information centres, many of which currently function without personnel.

Commenting on Rajasthan's rising popularity as a film destination, Mr Bhutoria said that despite the state being one of the world's most majestic shooting locations, it lacks a dedicated film studio. While films are shot here, post-production teams still need to travel to cities like Mumbai. He expressed hope that the New Tourism Policy unveiled today will finally address the long-pending need for a dedicated film studio in Rajasthan.

The event was graced by Minister of Culture, Government of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma; Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari ; Urban Development & Housing Minister, Government of Rajasthan, Jhabar Singh Kharra; Animal Husbandry Minister, Government of Rajasthan, Joraram Kumawat, Former Member of Rajya Sabha, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, Managing Director, India Tourism Development Corporation, Mugdha Sinha and Add chief Secretary of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan Praveen Gupta

It may be mentioned that Mr Bhutoria has served as the Secretary of the Kolkata Chapter of Rajasthan Foundation for over 10 years. He has been an active promoter of cultural activities across India as well as in Rajasthan and Jaipur. As the Managing Trustee of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, he has played a key role in taking Indian art, literature and culture beyond India to Europe, the United States and West Asia. He is also dedicated to the preservation and popularizing of Indian folk arts and cultural heritage.

