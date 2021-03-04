Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest agarbathi manufacturer, is celebrating this International Women's Day by honouring the women workforce with a new word, #Selfeet, a term that sets out to grow into a cultural phenomenon at the workplace and in the digital world at large.

The brand is starting a #Selfeet social media campaign that aims at acknowledging and celebrating women from different walks of life who have outdone themselves braving all odds.

The brand urges all women to come together to celebrate this International Women's Day by posting a picture of their own feet to honour their independence and commitment towards building our nation. The brand encourages women from all walks of life to take part in this campaign by sharing their #Selfeet and making a global statement - No dream is too big to dream.

The rationale behind this campaign is to debunk the myth that occupation and entitlement are based on gender and to motivate more women to follow their dreams and embrace their independence, like countless other women who have followed their hearts.

While women empowerment has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now, Cycle Pure Agarbathi put the idea into action in its founding days with women accounting for its major workforce for the past 7 decades. The brand has been empowering women way before the term was coined and believes women have a pivotal role in shaping the company to what it is today.

Commenting on this initiative, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "Women empowerment is an easily identified term but is not a term that is easily understood. The aim is to leverage the campaign by allowing women to express themselves and their achievements in all walks of life. We found that at its core, women empowerment means a woman standing on her own two feet; hence, the term #Selfeet giving a simple twist to the commonplace word selfie that gives it a whole new meaning.

The word #Selfeet stands for a selfie of a proud woman's feet, the feet that she stands on, with utmost confidence and independence. The word has the right attitude and a quotient adopted in the social media age, where selfies are a rage. Besides, women taking pictures of their feet is an existing phenomenon. We've just added an angle of feminine pride, independence, and confidence to it in order to make it widely acceptable."

Since 1948, over 75 percent of Cycle Pure Agarbathi workforce consists of women and presently, over 10,000 women, mostly from rural backgrounds, play a role in shaping Cycle Agarbathi. Likewise, having balanced employment is likely to contribute to the empowerment of women and help curb inequality. While small steps can make a huge difference, the brand is inviting women from all walks of life to share their #Selfeet this Women's Day in order to make a global statement, 'No Dream is Too Big to Dream'

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi, which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies.

Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed to social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)