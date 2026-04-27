A tragic case of suspected food poisoning has emerged from Giridih in Jharkhand, where a seven-year-old child died and 18 others were hospitalised after consuming golgappa and chaat from a roadside vendor. The incident occurred in Leda Bajto village under the Mufassil police station area, raising serious concerns about food safety in rural markets.

According to police officials, a local vendor visited the village on Saturday evening, attracting a large number of residents who consumed the snacks. By late night, several people, including women and children, began experiencing symptoms of illness such as vomiting and stomach pain. More than 20 individuals were rushed to the Sadar hospital on Sunday morning for urgent treatment. Food Poisoning in Ahmedabad: 2 Minor Girls Die After Eating Dosa Made From Ready-Made Batter.

Authorities confirmed that the affected individuals were suffering from food poisoning. The child succumbed during treatment, while the remaining patients are currently stable and under medical supervision. Doctors are closely monitoring their recovery.

Local police, led by SDPO Jeetwahan Oraon, have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to trace the cart vendor responsible for selling the contaminated food. Officials are also examining food samples and trying to determine the exact cause of contamination. Food Poisoning in Gujarat: 50-60 People Hospitalised After Falling Ill With Symptoms of Vomiting and Diarrhoea at Wedding Function in Dahod (Watch Video).

The incident has sparked concern among residents and highlights the need for stricter enforcement of food safety regulations, especially involving street vendors. Health authorities have urged the public to remain cautious while consuming food from unverified sources as the investigation continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).