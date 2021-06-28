New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sameer Chugh to join Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) as a Partner in its Corporate practice and will be based in the Firm's Delhi office.

He will also have a special focus in Technology, Media & Telecommunication (TMT) and Regulatory space. He serves as Group General Counsel at Bharti Enterprises till June 30 and joins the Firm on July 1, 2021.

Chugh has been involved in many cross-border M&A and had managed mid to large-sized law departments as part of his inhouse roles. He has more than 30 billion dollars of transactions to his experience throughout his career. He has also worked as a General Counsel of NCR Corporation and helped the company in setting up their manufacturing plant in Pondicherry.

He was the General Counsel of BT Group in India before moving to London as Head of Legal and Commercial doing significant transactions across the globe. He returned to India as the General Counsel of the Telecom Business and the Global head of legal for M&A of Essar Group. Chugh has also worked as the General Counsel of the Cummins Group in India before taking up the Director - Legal & Regulatory position in Bharti Airtel.

Welcoming Chugh, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "Sameer is a well-respected lawyer, his background and breadth of experience align very well with Firm's vision and overall growth strategy in corporate practice and also in the TMT and Regulatory space. We are very excited to have him on board."

Chugh has completed his Law, majoring in Company Law and Criminal Law, from Symbiosis Society's Law College, Pune. He also holds a Masters in Marketing Management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune and MSc in Telecom Business from University College of London, London, UK.

On his appointment, Chugh said, "I am excited to return to private practice and enter into the new phase in my career. I am delighted to be joining India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and working with a highly acclaimed group of lawyers."

India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 150 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Singapore.

The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020.

The firm was recognised as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

