Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29: DAC Developers, one of Chennai's most trusted developers, is all set to launch 'DAC Prathyangira', an upscale luxurious 163 residential apartments in Sholinganallur. 'DAC Prathyangira' boasts 12 residential floors and a magnificent rooftop clubhouse spanning 10,000 sq. ft.

Situated in the heart of OMR on 80-ft road, this meticulously designed property offers a picturesque view of the Buckingham canal. It comprises a diverse range of unit configurations, including: spacious 2, 3 BHK apartments and penthouses. The units start from 1258 sq ft and ranges up to 3007 sq. ft. Pricing for these apartments starts from Rs. 93 lakhs. Bookings for these exquisite units will start on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of June, 2023.

Located less than a kilometre away from the revered 'Sri Prathyangira Devi' Temple, this project marks the 101st construction endeavour of DAC Developers. As the construction progresses steadily, the basement work is currently nearing completion.

The project presents over 50 luxurious amenities, including the exclusive rooftop sky clubhouse that provides stunning sea views. 'DAC Prathyangira' also features an infinity swimming pool and a double-height entrance lobby. The units themselves offer spacious rooms with expansive windows, ensuring ample ventilation and welcoming natural light. Each unit prioritises privacy and serenity, standing independently with no shared walls or no opposite doors. Three-sided opening exudes the charm of individual houses. All apartments have smart locks on the main door, high-end branded products and specifications throughout. All units are Vaastu compliant.

Sporting a holistic approach to health and fitness, the premises has an open yoga deck, a dedicated zumba room, a serene reflexology pathway, and a tranquil zen garden. A fully equipped gym with a steam room. There is a dedicated court for indoor games such as billiards and table tennis. Thoughtfully designed amenities for kids.

A mini theatre, a versatile multipurpose hall for hosting parties, a rooftop landscape for serene moments, and a barbecue corner are among the facilities for relaxation and entertainment. The apartments also provide essential features including solar power backup for common area, automatic high-speed lifts and service lifts, EV charging bays, DG power backup, and centralised DTH and data provision. With the Sholinganallur Metro station underway, residents can look forward for seamless and convenient access to all parts of the city.

In his comments, Dr S. Sathishkumar, Founder and Managing Director, DAC Developers, said, "DAC Prathyangira holds immense prestige for us, and we aspire for it to become a source of pride for Sholinganallur itself. Situated facing the Buckingham Canal, it stands as a waterfront residential complex, guaranteeing an unobstructed scenic vista of the Buckingham canal. This multi-storeyed complex is set to redefine luxury living in the city. Following this project, we are taking up about 12 housing projects in various locations in Chennai. Setting our vision beyond Chennai, we will soon foray into other cities such as Coimbatore."

For more details, please visit www.dacdevelopers.com

DAC Developers, headed by Dr Sathish Kumar (Founder & MD), a highly regarded civil engineer, has emerged as the most trusted developer in Chennai with more than 2000+ happy customers. The company's commitment to excellence and unparalleled quality standards speaks volumes, reflecting the extensive knowledge and experience of its founder in the realm of civil engineering.

