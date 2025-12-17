PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17: Dachepalli Publishers Limited, a Hyderabad-based K-12 educational publishing company with over a century-old legacy, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprising a Fresh Issue of 39,60,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each. The Offer will open for Anchor Investors on Friday, December 19, 2025, and for the public on Monday, December 22, 2025, closing on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform, with a tentative listing date of December 30, 2025.

Issue Structure and Details

Issue Type: Book Built Issue

Price Band: ₹ 100 - ₹ 102 per equity share

Lot Size: 1200 equity shares and multiples thereofBook Running Lead Manager: Synfinx Capital Private LimitedRegistrar to the Issue: Bigshare Services Private LimitedMarket Maker: JSK Securities & Services Private Limited

IPO Allotment & Investor Reservation

The total offer comprises up to 39,60,000 equity shares, proposed to be allocated as follows:

* Not more than 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)* Not less than 15% for Retail Individual Investors* Not less than 35% for Non-Institutional Investors* Up to 60% of the QIB portion may be allocated to Anchor Investors

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on December 26, 2025, and the shares are expected to be credited to investors demat accounts shortly thereafter.

Utilization of Net Proceeds

The Net Proceeds from the Issue are proposed to be used for the following objects:

1. Repayment/prepayment of all or certain of our borrowings - up to ₹600.00 Lakhs2. Funding of working capital requirements - up to ₹2500.00 Lakhs3. General corporate purposes

Business Overview

Founded in 1908 and incorporated in 1998, Dachepalli Publishers Limited is a Hyderabad-based K-12 educational publishing company engaged in the development and publication of curriculum-aligned textbooks, workbooks, and supplementary academic materials across Pre-Primary, Primary, and Secondary education. The Company has a portfolio of 600+ titles aligned with CBSE, ICSE, and State Board curricula, serving private and semi-private schools with student strength ranging from 100 to over 50,000, aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF guidelines.

The Company operates a 75,000 sq. ft. centralized publishing and in-house printing facility, along with an owned 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse, enabling control over printing, storage, and nationwide distribution, with approximately 85% of printing undertaken in-house. It has established presence across 10 States / UTs through a network of 300+ distributors, with a strong presence in South India and expanding reach across India.

Key Strengths

* Established Educational Publisher: Over a century-long legacy with sustained relevance in the K-12 segment.

* Exclusive K-12 Focus: Dedicated focus on school education supports curriculum depth and consistency.

* In-House Printing Capability: High level of internal printing supports quality assurance and cost control.

* Wide Distribution Network: Multi-state presence supported by an extensive distributor base.

* Experienced Promoter-Led Management: Leadership with deep industry understanding and execution capability.

