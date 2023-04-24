Seoul [South Korea], April 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): The research results of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's SGLT-2 inhibitor new drug, 'Envlo', have been internationally acknowledged.

On April 4, Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Seng-ho Jeon and Chang-jae Lee) announced that the efficacy and safety evaluation study of monotherapy of the 36th novel drug from South Korea, Envlo (ingredient name: Enavogliflozin) (ENHANCE-A), has been published in the international SCIE journal, 'Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, DOM.'

The title of the paper is 'Efficacy and safety of enavogliflozin, a novel SGLT2 inhibitor, in Korean people with type 2 diabetes: A 24-week, multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase III trial.'

According to the study, the efficacy endpoint 'change of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) level at Week 24 after administration of Envlo' showed -0.88%p for Envlo group and 0.11%p for placebo group, and a significant difference between the two groups showed -0.99%p, proving the superiority of Envlo compared to placebo. Also, no significant differences were found in the incidence of adverse events, adverse drug reaction, and serious adverse events between the two groups.

It was statistically significant (p

