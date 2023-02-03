New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's collection of traditional women's attire has had a lasting impact on the globe. So, when India's culture dominion over handcrafted ethnic wear comes into question, the soulful silhouettes by Paulsons can never be left behind. The end-to-end retail solution by D'Art to Paulson had the accurate crux of visualizing the singular yet simplistic heirloom of the retail brand. D'Art' emphasizes the traditional legacy of the Paulsons with a minimalistic store design that highlights the celebration of womanhood.

The brand's rich & old legacy of fine traditional fabrics for women has had a consistent charm over a set consumer base since the 1980s. But it wanted to entice the populace of new millennia with the collection of its 'Ready to Wear' range beside the unstitched fabrics in traditional women's wear. The complete journey of conceptualizing the store design was based on listening to the brand's age-old voice and keeping it coherent throughout every design detail.

The brand's visual identity had to be subtle, minimal, yet impactful to the target persona residing in a geographical location that isn't a metropolitan city but classified amongst Tier 3 cities. Hence, D'Art collaborated with the brand to deliver the store facade and the interior that smoothly communicates what its premium legacy stands for. With every discussion, the client's vision for the brand became more lucid.

The clothing range has adorned Indian women with classic yet sincere styling since forever; the reflection had to echo the same on the surface of the store's interior & exterior. The symphony between the brand's value and the collection of Silhouette was neatly seized through minimal decor and on-the-wall fixtures. From the light's focus to the tone of wood and grey walls, everything came about to be nuanced, elegant, and fitting the Paulsons' legacy.

D'Art's designers' intelligent work of art became prominently visible when motifs of traditional clothing became wall patterns. The store had to be an amalgamation of casual, everyday ethnic wear and bridal collection. D'Art smartly integrated the visual merchandising strategy in the complete design concept to grab the buyer's attention toward the bridal clothing collection while filtering through the casual wear line.

Paulsons has been an Indian legacy portraying their artisan's excellence in fine tailoring the beauty of women's ethnic apparel and keeping that identity unified throughout the store. The signature essence of the Brand-- Celebrating Womanhood-- was translated in the store's interior and exterior uniformly. D'Art understood their need for a coherent brand image and followed suit to establish it through execution that captured the design's vision.

D'Art is a retail design agency serving renowned retail brands with an end-to-end solution of design and execution. We are an experiential design and branding firm that enables clients to present the best value to consumers through in-store experiences that accentuate brand loyalty and visibility.

