Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13: Darwinbox, a leading global provider of AI-powered Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, becoming the first major HCM platform globally to do so. With this launch, any MCP-compatible AI agent within a customer's environment can now securely interact with Darwinbox--initiating actions, accessing contextual data, and powering intelligent, cross-system workflows across the enterprise. Enterprise knowledge today is siloed across HCM, Finance, CRM, and other systems, making cross-functional workflows dependent on complex integrations and manual stitching. MCP changes this by becoming the common language for AI agents to access and act on unified context across all applications in an enterprise. "We've always believed that innovation compounds when built for openness. Agentic AI demands a new path--one where intelligence flows freely and securely, compounding value across the ecosystem. While we'll keep building deep, differentiated AI at Darwinbox, we won't do it alone. We're opening up, so our customers, partners, and their ecosystems can become smarter and more connected than ever before." said Chaitanya Peddi, Cofounder, Darwinbox. "With our own MCP Server, we're empowering customers to build AI agents that collaborate securely across systems--breaking down silos, simplifying work, and unlocking a new era of enterprise-wide intelligence." he added.

Introduced by Anthropic only 6 months ago, MCP has been adopted by leading AI players like OpenAI, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft, among others. By launching its MCP Server, Darwinbox becomes the first HCM provider globally to enable true AI agent collaboration, unlocking new possibilities for enterprises.

How Enterprises Will Benefit:

1. Unified Enterprise Intelligence and Autonomous Agent Actions: Darwinbox's MCP Server empowers organizations to build MCP-compatible agents that break down data silos, providing contextual insights across multiple business functions for faster and more informed decision-making. For instance, an AI agent could correlate sales performance data from a CRM with talent management data from Darwinbox and automatically trigger a targeted training program to address identified skill gaps.

2. Simplifying Work: A Seamless Experience for Empowered Employees: For employees, this translates into a radically simplified and more productive work experience. No more navigating multiple applications or manually piecing together information for routine tasks.

An employee could simply ask, "Suggest the best time to take leave over the next 3 months." An intelligent agent could then analyze their leave balance, project deadlines, team availability, and even personal calendar conflicts, orchestrating the entire process and initiating the leave request and informing stakeholders - all in one go, freeing the employee from manual effort and context switching.

Key features of Darwinbox MCP Server include:

* Remote MCP Server with Discoverable Tools: Darwinbox's MCP Server exposes a growing set of core HR functionalities as discoverable tools for any MCP-compatible agent. With 20 tools already live and over 100 in development, this enables agents to perform structured actions such as fetching employee details, initiating leave requests, or managing approvals natively and securely.

* Seamless Integration via Darwinbox Studio: Darwinbox Studio, the platform's low-code iPaaS, can be used by customers to build customized integrations with 3rd party apps and their internal systems. These custom integration recipes along 300+ pre-built connectors will automatically be available as tools in the Darwinbox MCP Server. Agents can invoke these tools and thereby trigger org-specific integrations on demand, enabling intelligent orchestration while retaining control.

* Native Darwinbox Agents Built on MCP Infrastructure: Darwinbox is developing function-specific native AI agents and agentic capabilities. These agents will leverage the same MCP Server infrastructure, ensuring consistent orchestration, interoperability with external agents, and a scalable foundation for future agentic workflows.

* Enterprise-Grade Security and Governance: Every tool exposed via Darwinbox MCP Server respects underlying API-level ACLs and role-based access controls, ensuring secure, compliant interaction by any authorized agent.

Darwinbox MCP server is now available for select customers and partners in beta.

For more information about Darwinbox's MCP Server, visit here.

