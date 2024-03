NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Dashmani Media Private Limited is making significant strides in the digital media world with its recent acquisitions of Total Filmi and Bollywood Paparazzi, two influential content platforms. These acquisitions are a clear indication of Dashmani Media's ambition to consolidate its position within the industry, significantly enhancing its digital presence and embracing the dynamic flavours of Indian entertainment.

Also Read | BCCI To Introduce Smart Replay System in IPL 2024: Report.

Total Filmi, with its robust presence across social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, totalling over 2.5 million followers, has become a go-to source for Indian cinema enthusiasts. It offers a wide range of content from detailed movie reviews and analyses to the latest news in Bollywood music, establishing itself as a critical resource for movie fans.

Bollywood Paparazzi adds another dimension to the entertainment landscape with its exclusive behind-the-scenes content, providing fans with a closer look at the glamour and lifestyle of their favorite celebrities. With a strong digital following of more than 1.4 million across various platforms, Bollywood Paparazzi has mastered the art of capturing the candid moments that bring fans closer to the stars.

Also Read | Diet Sabya Calls Out Ankita Lokhande for Copying Katrina Kaif; Shilpa Shetty Oozes Hotness in a Black Gown at Awards Night (See Pics).

The integration of Total Filmi and Bollywood Paparazzi under Dashmani Media's umbrella aligns with the company's vision to create a comprehensive digital entertainment ecosystem that surpasses traditional media limits. The merger of Total Filmi's extensive Bollywood coverage with Bollywood Paparazzi's exclusive insights aims to offer an unparalleled entertainment experience to the audience.

As Dashmani Media continues to grow and diversify its content, the amalgamation of these platforms is expected to broaden the company's reach and provide viewers with a diverse range of entertainment content. The combination of Total Filmi's in-depth entertainment news and Bollywood Paparazzi's celebrity insights is set to enrich the community of viewers, further establishing Dashmani Media as a leading force in the digital media landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)