Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25: DatAInfa, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, has been named to the Forbes India | D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) 2025 "Select 200", a recognition reserved for companies with extraordinary global business potential. This distinction affirms DatAInfa's mission to transform how enterprises harness data -- building trusted, governed, and AI-ready ecosystems that drive decision intelligence, innovation, and long-term impact.

At its core, DatAInfa bridges strategy, technology, and trust. By working as a data-digital transformation partner, the company empowers organizations to convert raw, fragmented data into a competitive advantage. Its comprehensive service offerings span data engineering, governance, cloud modernization, master data management, and AI-powered analytics -- enabling clients to scale with confidence.

Led by Dheeraj Kumar Pandey (CEO) and Shivesh Kumar Singh (CTO / Chief Product & Technology Officer), both part of a vibrant and young leadership team, DatAInfa has built a talent pool that includes data architects, cloud strategists, AI engineers, and domain consultants.

Their collaborative philosophy emphasizes innovation, trust, and high-impact delivery -- helping clients not only modernize but also govern their data assets robustly.

DatAInfa is also an Informatica Platinum Partner, giving it deep expertise in ETL, data integration, data quality, and data governance.

Their "Monitor-360 AI" solution -- an AI-powered data monitoring tool -- helps enterprises proactively identify anomalies, enforce data quality rules, and maintain transparent lineage across complex data flows.

On the culture front, DatAInfa describes itself as a "young, vibrant and energetic organization" driven by passionate technologists and strategic thinkers.

According to employee reviews, the company scores a perfect 5.0/5 on AmbitionBox, with strong ratings in work-life balance, skill development, and organizational culture.

This strong employee sentiment dovetails with the company's external mission to become a trusted global partner in data transformation.

DatAInfa's era-defining vision is centered on enabling "AI-ready" enterprises: businesses that don't just collect data, but leverage it in an ethically governed, decision-driven fashion. By unifying data ecosystems and embedding analytics deeply into workflows, DatAInfa helps clients respond faster to market shifts, scale efficiently, and reduce risk -- all while preserving trust and compliance.

The DGEMS 2025 recognition marks an important milestone in DatAInfa's journey. As part of the Select 200, DatAInfa receives high visibility on a global platform, presenting new opportunities to collaborate with international investors, partners, and enterprise customers. The recognition highlights its capability not just to serve Indian clients but to expand cross-border, leveraging its expertise in data strategy and AI transformation.

Reflecting on this achievement, the leadership at DatAInfa said, "We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged by Forbes India and D Globalist. This recognition reinforces our conviction that data, when governed and leveraged responsibly, can be the most powerful asset for any enterprise -- and we are more committed than ever to enabling global decision intelligence."

In a world increasingly defined by data, DatAInfa stands poised as a catalyst for global transformation. As it scales its operations, builds stronger partnerships, and deepens its technological capabilities, the DGEMS Select 200 listing will serve not just as validation, but also as a springboard for even greater impact on the global stage.

About DatAInfa

DatAInfa Solution Pvt. Ltd. is a technology and digital transformation company headquartered in Ahmedabad. It specializes in data engineering, cloud modernization, master data management, governance, and AI-powered analytics. Founded by Dheeraj Kumar Pandey and Shivesh Kumar Singh, DatAInfa helps enterprises build AI-ready, trusted data ecosystems that drive measurable business value.

