DaveAI and TECHVED Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Experiences in BFSI and Automotive Sectors

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 21: DaveAI, a leading AI Conversation Experience Cloud, has announced a strategic partnership with TECHVED, a pioneer in digital transformation and user experience solutions. This collaboration aims to further strengthen DaveAI's foothold in the BFSI sector while building on its proven success in the automotive industry.

Powered by its proprietary GRYD architecture, DaveAI enables enterprises to deploy intelligent virtual agents, personalised chatbots, and immersive digital spaces that drive real-time engagement and business outcomes. With TECHVED's expertise in designing scalable digital experiences, this partnership brings together deep-tech innovation and UX excellence to transform how BFSI brands interact with their customers.

"Having worked with some of the largest automotive players, we have seen how AI-led personalization can influence buying decisions. Partnering with TECHVED helps us bring the same level of innovation and impact to the BFSI sector," said Sriram PH, Co-founder & CEO, DaveAI.

Together, DaveAI and TECHVED will help financial institutions reimagine customer journeys--making them more conversational, visual, and context-aware.

About DaveAI

DaveAI is a Conversation Experience Cloud that helps enterprises create seamless, visually engaging, and personalized customer interactions. Powered by its proprietary GRYD platform, DaveAI enables businesses to deliver AI-driven solutions that enhance customer engagement across multiple industries.

For more information, visit www.iamdave.ai

About TECHVED

TECHVED is a global leader in digital transformation and UX design, helping brands deliver cutting-edge digital solutions that align with user needs and business goals.

