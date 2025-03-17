VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 17: Deakin University, Australia a global leader in education and research, is proud to announce the Deakin GIFT City Meritorious Scholarships 2025, an initiative aimed at recognising and supporting exceptional students in India. It reinforces Deakin's commitment to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and leadership by offering financial assistance to meritorious students enrolling in the Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional) programs at Deakin University's GIFT City campus.

Through this, eight outstanding students, four from each program among those who enroll for the July 2025 intake will receive a 25% waiver on tuition fees for the entire duration of their two-year program. These scholarships are awarded to exceptionally high-achieving students, making them a remarkable opportunity for deserving candidates.

"At Deakin, we are committed to enhancing access to quality global education for talented Indian students. The Deakin GIFT City Meritorious Scholarships 2025 reflects our dedication to supporting high-achieving individuals in realizing their academic and professional aspirations."

"We aim to empower future business leaders and cybersecurity professionals by providing them with Ravneet Pawha, cutting-edge research facilities, and a globally connected academic environment", said Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University

Eligibility and selection criteria for scholarships

Candidates will be evaluated based on their academic excellence, leadership potential, and co-curricular achievements. The eligibility criteria include -

* A minimum of 80% marks in Standard 10, Standard 12, and Undergraduate Studies (or equivalent GPA/CGPA requirements of 3.2/4 or 8.5/10)

* Strong performance in aptitude exams (above 85 percentiles for Master of Business Analytics applicants)

* Demonstrated achievements in co-curricular and leadership activities

Selection process - Applicants will undergo a rigorous selection process, including initial evaluations, virtual interviews, and a final in-person interview round with a distinguished panel comprising experts from academia, industry, and Deakin University.

The key timelines for scholarship applications are -

* March 31, 2025: Application deadline

* April 10, 2025: Shortlisting of candidates via virtual/in-person interviews

* April 25, 2025: Final selection round with a panel of industry and academic experts

Deakin University's GIFT City campus, India's first international branch campus of a global university, offers a world-class academic environment with an industry-driven learning experience. The Deakin GIFT City Meritorious Scholarships 2025 is a golden opportunity for India's brightest minds to access globally recognised education and take the first step toward a transformative future. Aspiring students are encouraged to apply and showcase their potential for academic and professional excellence.

For more details on eligibility and application procedures, please write mail at giftcity-dsm@deakin.edu.au

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University, Australia ranks among the top 1% universities worldwide and is globally recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and impactful government and industry engagement. With a strong presence in India for over 30 years, Deakin continues to shape the future of education and research through strategic collaborations and student-focused initiatives.

For more information on the Deakin University GIFT City Campus, please visit the Deakin University GIFT City Campus page.

