Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 15: Deakin University, a pioneer in the 'Internationalisation of Education' initiative as envisioned by India's National Education Policy 2020, proudly celebrated the Foundation Day of its groundbreaking GIFT City Campus in Gandhinagar.

Ranked among the top 1% of universities globally, Deakin is one of Australia's leading higher education institutions. With the establishment of India's first international university branch campus, Deakin has set a new milestone in the nation's academic history. The Foundation Day marks the completion of a historic year and reinforces Deakin's continued commitment to providing future-ready education for Indian students.

Situated in the heart of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the campus is designed to blend world-class education with industry-driven opportunities seamlessly. It offers Indian students unparalleled access to global learning standards, all while staying close to home.

Dr. Dipesh Shah, Executive Director, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), who attended the Foundation Day, expressed his congratulations saying, "I am excited and happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first foundation day. Being on the Deakin campus in GIFT city is like a dream come true for us. I am extremely delighted to see that the students have shown faith in Deakin, in GIFT City, and the entire ecosystem by choosing to study at an international branch campus in GIFT City."

"IFSCA has licensed more than 750 entities within banking, insurance, and other companies. I urge the students to be actively involved in all the conferences and events at GIFT City, to make this a success and get global opportunities at your doorstep."

The Foundation Day event was a momentous celebration, and the event was attended by Dr. Dipesh Shah, ED, IFSCA; industry leaders; Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University; along with senior leadership, faculty, and students from the GIFT City campus.

The celebrations featured several traditional ceremonial activities, including the lighting of the lamp, cake-cutting, and a dynamic drum circle, all fostering a sense of community.

A highlight of the event was a spirited Box Cricket Tournament held at the All-Seasons Sports Facility, Gandhinagar. The tournament featured an IPL-style auction on January 7, 2025, where six captains from the first student cohort bid for players. Prizes were awarded for the winners, runners-up, best batsman, and best bowler.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Ravneet Pawha remarked, "The Foundation Day marks a significant milestone, establishing Deakin's GIFT City campus as a beacon of collaboration and innovation, where academic excellence meets industry needs. This campus represents our unwavering commitment to nurturing a generation of skilled professionals who will drive India's growth and have a global impact."

She added, "At this campus, we aim to foster research and innovation through strong industry-academia partnerships, creating an ecosystem for entrepreneurship and excellence. We also focus on continuous professional development, ensuring our programs are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry."

Deakin GIFT City Campus offers two cutting-edge programs designed to address India's skill requirements in the digital economy. The Master of Business Analytics develops advanced analytical capabilities for navigating data-driven industries, while the Master of Cyber Security (Professional) prepares students to confront the challenges of the digital age. Both programs integrate theoretical insights with practical applications, ensuring graduates are equipped with skills immediately relevant to the workforce.

Deakin's GIFT City campus provides world-class education on par with its Australian campuses, ensuring students receive hands-on expertise and global learning standards.

Applications for these industry-aligned, future-ready programs are now open and will close on March 31, 2025. The campus is a model of sustainability, incorporating advanced technological infrastructure, green spaces, and urban planning that align with GIFT City's vision as a modern global hub.

To register interest and learn more, please visit the Deakin University GIFT City Campus page.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University is renowned for its commitment to teaching excellence, research, and impactful industry-government partnerships. Its vibrant academic culture and long-standing presence in South Asia reinforce Deakin's mission to provide global education locally.

