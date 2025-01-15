Filmmaker S. Shankar's first collaboration with RRR star Ram Charan for Game Changer was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about topics recently. The Telugu action drama, co-starring Kiara Advani, was released in theatres worldwide on January 10 and was expected to be the first major blockbuster of 2025. However, things took a downturn after negative reviews from critics flooded social media, leading to a massive drop in occupancy and ultimately affecting the box office collections. In one of his recent interviews, Shankar reacted to the same and said that he is not "completely satisfied" with the output of the film. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula (LatestLY Exclusive).

S Shankar Reacts to Underwhelming Response to ‘Game Changer’

In a recent interview with Behindwoods TV, Ram Charan's Game Changer director S Shankar expressed his disappointment with the film's performance at the box office. He said in Tamil, "I am not completely satisfied with the output of Game Changer. I should have done better. Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came down to more than five hours. We have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture." For the unaware, Shankar is known for his lengthy films. He even decided to split his last film, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, in two parts as he couldn't accommodate the entire film into three hours.

S Shankar Expresses Disappointment Box Office Performance of ‘Game Changer’

"I am not completely satisfied with the output of #GameChanger, I should have done better. Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came more than 5 Hours...we have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture" - Shankar pic.twitter.com/AUagxeTr5r — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 14, 2025

The first part of Kamal Haasan's Indian, released in 1996, became a cult classic. The sequel to the Tamil film starring Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh, released in 2024, emerged as a major disappointment at the box office. As per the latest updates, Indian 3 is scheduled to be released in the theatres in 2025. Ram Charan's Game Changer, which was reportedly made on a massive budget of INR 400 crore, crossed INR 100 crore in India. ‘Indian 2’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy Makes a Tedious Return in Shankar’s Worst Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ram Charan will be next seen in Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana's next tentatively titled RC 16. The project is said to be a sports drama featuring the Telugu star in a completely different avatar. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will play Ram Charan's love interest in the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).