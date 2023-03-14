New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Truecaller, a caller ID verification platform which helps the public identify verified numbers, in order to curb cybercrimes.

Truecaller helps users to distance themselves from cyber frauds and scams relating to impersonation in the name of others. Truecaller shows a badge on specific numbers according to suggestions of the other users.

Also Read | The Accused Chargesheeted Are Trained PFI Members Who Were Involved in Recruitment and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to officials, Truecaller will mark the phone numbers furnished by the Delhi Police against whom it has received complaints regarding harassment, scam or other registered issues.

With this MoU, Delhiites will be able to protect themselves and alert them if these numbers remain active.

Also Read | International Day of Mathematics 2023 Images & Pi Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Quotes and Messages To Share on This Day!.

Earlier also, during the Covid pandemic, Truecaller had helped a lot because there were a lot of scams and frauds reported on the pretext of selling oxygen cylinders, concentrators, medicines and other essentials associated with treatment of the virus.

"Now, MOU signed with Truecaller will educate our officers related to cybercrime frauds. Green badge and blue tick will provide in true caller and also government sevices badge will also be given following which they will verify all the official contact numbers of the Delhi Police," Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh told ANI.

"Since fraudsters have many times posed as officials of the force and extorted money from the public by displaying pictures of senior officers on their WhatsApp profile. This will help users identify verified numbers and protect them from frauds and scams relating to impersonation in the name of government officials."

All verified numbers of Delhi Police will have a green badge and a blue tick mark, with a government service tag highlighting that it has been verified for users.

"Through our collaboration with Delhi Police, we want to able to tackle impersonation...you will see now if any Delhi Police representative calls you there will be green badge or blue tick so that when you recivieng the call as a citizen you will know that you are talking to police office no body impersonating you as leading to frauds," according to Director Public Affairs Truecaller Pragya Misra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)