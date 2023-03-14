International Day of Mathematics is observed every year on March 14. It is also known as Pi Day, as the mathematical constant pi can be rounded to 3.14. International Day of Mathematics is a global event that celebrates mathematics. The main aim of this today is to educate people about the essential role of mathematics in science and technology, improve quality of life, empower women and girls and contribute to sustainable development. As you observe International Day of Mathematics 2023, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of quotes and messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to celebrate the day! International Day of Mathematics 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of Pi Day Celebrations Globally.

International Day of mathematics was proclaimed to be celebrated on March 14 during the 205th session of UNESCO’s Executive Council. It was finally adopted in the 40th session of the General Conference In November 2019. In 2020, the first international day of mathematics was celebrated with the theme that mathematics is everywhere. Here's a collection of quotes and messages you can download and observe Happy International Day of Mathematics 2023. International Day of Maths 2023 Greetings: Netizens Celebrate Pi Day With Messages, Memes, Images and Quotes on March 14!

Every year, this day is celebrated with a different theme to raise awareness about the essential role of mathematics. This year's theme for International Day for Mathematics is "Mathematics for Everyone." Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Mathematics 2023!

