Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Desai foods Private Limited (DFPL) owns & manages the brands - Mother’s Recipe, Dabee, Elmac, Spread on & Recipe, has been honored with the esteemed Gujarat Na Anmol Ratna by ABP Asmita towards valuable contribution to Gujarat’s progress. ABP Asmita, successfully concluded Gujarat Na Anmol Ratna, an event to felicitate eminent businesses from the state that are adding to its prosperity. Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister of Gujarat graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. During the event, he presented the Gujarat Na Anmol Ratna award to Desai Foods, recognizing their outstanding efforts in preserving traditions and contributing to the growth and development of Gujarat.

The Desai family, hailing from Nadiad, Gujarat has successfully built the Mother's Recipe brand, which has become synonymous with authentic and flavorful Indian food for more than two decades. By nurturing traditional recipes and using high-quality ingredients, Mother's Recipe has captured the hearts and taste buds of millions across the nation.

Mother’s Recipe has a manufacturing unit in Gujarat located at Bharoda, creating numerous job opportunities for the local population. Through these initiatives, Desai Foods Pvt. Ltd. has contributed significantly to the economic growth of Gujarat. The plant is a state of art technology equipped with the latest equipment and modern machinery. The plant has an impressive 1.8 Lac square feet area, innovative infrastructure and the facility is equipped with the latest technology. This has enabled the company to maintain its status as a market leader in the Indian food industry. One of the key highlights of this state-of-the-art facility is the implementation of fully automated lines for filling. This cutting-edge automation streamlines production processes, ensuring precision, consistency, and uncompromising quality in every Mother's Recipe product that leaves the plant.

Desai Food Pvt. Ltd. takes immense pride in adherence to the highest industry standards for food safety and quality. It is with great pleasure that we share that the Mother's Recipe Bharoda manufacturing plant holds distinguished certifications like the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and holding the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe, said, "We are truly honored to receive the Gujarat Na Anmol Ratna from ABP Asmita which shows invaluable contribution to Gujarat’s progress. Gujarat holds a special place in our hearts, and we are proud to contribute to its development by providing employment to our fellow Gujaratis. Mother’s Recipe is now available in Gujarat & we are working towards sharing Maa Ka Pyaar with as many stores as possible to ensure availability to all our consumers that are looking for Mother’s Recipe.”

All the products are available to buy online on www.mothersrecipe.com.

Desai Foods Private limited owns the brands Mother’s Recipe, ELMAC, Spread On Dabee. The company with a robust distribution network across the country caters to diverse formats ranging from mom & pop stores, modern trade outlets, multi-functional outlets, e-commerce, Defence and to Hotel Restaurants & Cafes (HORECA) / Food Service outlets. The company is one of the largest providers of traditional & authentic Indian taste exported to more than 50 countries in the world. The current product portfolio in India consists of Pickles, Condiments Pastes, Blended Spices, Ethnic Chutneys, Papad, Ready to Cook Spice Mixes and Instant Mixes. The company has 3 state of the art manufacturing facilities – in Pune, Kolkata & Bharoda is certified under ISO 9001-2008 and ISO 22000-2005.

Mother’s Recipe has won various awards like the Consumer Voice Award, the Super brand Award, Product of the Year award along with ‘Two Star Export House’ status by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

