Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The number of investors in the Indian stock market continues to rise, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) adding 12.7 lakh new investors in June 2025, the highest monthly addition in the past five months.

This marks a 15 per cent increase compared to May and reflects a sign of recovery in investor confidence.

According to the data released by NSE, this pushed the total unique investor count to over 11.6 crore by the end of June.

The report stated, "In June, the NSE added 12.7 lakh new investors, the highest monthly addition in the past five months."

However, despite the rise seen in May and June, the overall growth in investor numbers has slowed down in recent months.

In the first half of calendar year 2025 (January to June), the average monthly addition of new investors stood at 12 lakhs. This is a significant decline when compared to the first half of calendar year 2024, when the average monthly addition was 19.2 lakh.

As per report, the slowdown in new investor registrations has been largely due to global uncertainties such as the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, which were later extended by three months, rising tensions in West Asia, and other geopolitical developments that affected investor sentiment.

Among all Indian states, Uttar Pradesh contributed the highest share of new investors in June 2025, accounting for 14 per cent of the total new registrations.

This was followed by Maharashtra with 12 per cent, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal with 7 per cent each, and Karnataka with 6 per cent. These five states together made up 46 per cent of the new investor registrations for the month.

Uttar Pradesh added 1.8 lakh new investors in June, showing a 13.1 per cent increase from May.

In the first half of 2025, the state accounted for 14.1 per cent of total new registrations, slightly higher than its 13.9 per cent share in the previous six months but lower than the 14.9 per cent share recorded in H1 2024. (ANI)

