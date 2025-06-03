VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - INE060X01026), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced its Audited Financial Results for the FY25.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Horror: Man Kills 1-Year-Old Daughter by Slamming Her Head on the Floor for Crying Continuously in Pen Taluka, Arrested.

FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 1,839.09 Cr, YoY growth of 11.38%

Also Read | Bernd Kebbel Dies in Lion Attack: German Philanthropist Mauled to Death by Lioness After Stepping out of Tent at Namibia Safari Camp.

* EBITDA of Rs 237.18 Cr, YoY growth of 54.91%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 12.90%, YoY growth of 362 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 147.80 Cr, YoY growth of 55.98%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 8.04%, YoY growth of 230 BPS

* EPS of Rs 6.60, YoY growth of 57.89%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman of Dev Information Technology Limited said, "This year has been a period of consistent progress and strategic growth for our company. We have continued to strengthen our presence across key service areas such as cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and digital transformation. Our ability to secure multiple orders from both government and international clients reinforces the trust and credibility we have built through quality delivery and deep domain expertise. These wins are not just about revenue--they are a reflection of our commitment to solving complex challenges and enabling digital ecosystems. Financially, we have maintained stable growth backed by operational efficiency and a healthy pipeline. The increasing push for digital governance, cloud adoption, and secure IT systems is creating robust demand across our offerings. Our recent projects across legislative bodies and cooperative institutions highlight the scale and relevance of our work. This is a significant milestone that reflects the strength of the innovation ecosystem we have built. Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing our capabilities, delivering value to our clients, and capturing emerging opportunities in a fast-evolving digital landscape. Our strategic priorities remain aligned with long-term, sustainable value creation."

Q4 FY25 Key Business Highlights

ESOP

* Granted 66,936 stock options under its ESOP 2018 plan at an exercise price of Rs120.75 per option.

Major Order Wins

* GMRC - Rs1.23 Cr contract to migrate on-prem Active Directory (Windows Server 2008 R2) to Server 2019/2024 and Exchange Server 2013 to Microsoft 365 (Business Basic & Standard).

* US-based Client - Secured two cybersecurity contracts for ISO/HIPAA/GDPR compliance guidance and 24x7 managed SOC services via Cortex & Azure Sentinel.

* GEDA - Rs1.92 Cr fixed-cost order to digitize physical records and develop a web-based DMS for its Gandhinagar office.

* Rajya Sabha Secretariat - Rs1.48 Cr work order for design, development, implementation, and maintenance of software and website.

* NIC Services (Lok Sabha) - Rs2.4 Cr order for software and website development & maintenance.

* NICSI (Rajasthan) - Rs1.4 Cr project for design, development, operation & maintenance of Integrated Finance Management System 3.0.

* NIC - MeitY - Rs86 lakh order for Data Analytics, UI/UX design, and digital media solutions.

* NICSI - Rs3.28 Cr order for IT system dev. for Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd.

* NICSI - Rs52 lakh order for IT system developme- CM Kisan & Gopal Credit Card Modules under Raj Sahakar.

DevX IPO Filing

* Dev Accelerator Limited (DevX), an associate of Dev IT, filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI, for a 100% book-built IPO of 2.75 Cr equity shares of Rs2 each.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)