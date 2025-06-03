Mumbai, June 4: A tragic incident unfolded in Namibia’s remote northwest when a well-known German businessman and philanthropist, Bernd Kebbel, 59, was mauled to death by a lioness while camping near the Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp. The lion attack took place early Friday morning, May 30, when Kebbel stepped out of his tent to use the toilet. He was accompanied by his wife and a group of friends on the trip.

According to Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, other campers tried to chase the lioness away, but Kebbel had already succumbed to the attack. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after, and a police spokesperson confirmed that a full investigation report would be released soon. Lion Attack Caught on Camera in Uzbekistan: Zookeeper Eaten Alive by 3 Lions While Recording Video With Them To Impress Girlfriend, Horrific Visuals Surface.

On Sunday, June 1, officials confirmed that the lioness responsible was tracked down and euthanised due to the continued threat it posed to both tourists and nearby communities. The area, known for its population of desert-adapted lions, sees occasional wildlife encounters, though fatal incidents remain rare. Lion Attack in Gujarat: Big Cat Brutally Attacks Man in Junagadh, Sits Next to Injured Victim; Third Attack by Lions Since March 22 Flags Rabies Fear.

Kebbel was formerly the owner of Offroad Centre, a business specialising in safari vehicle accessories. He was also known for supporting wildlife conservation efforts in Namibia, adding a tragic twist to the circumstances of his death. The incident has reignited concerns over safety measures in safari zones where humans and wild predators often share close proximity.

