New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): India has exempted the need for a certificate of inspection for European countries except the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland for export of basmati and non-basmati rice.

A notification has been issued in this regard on Monday which said that exports to other European countries, barring the five, are exempt from this requirement for six months.

For exports, a certificate of inspection is typically needed from Export Inspection Council/ Export Inspection Agency (EIC/EIA).

"Certificate of Inspection by Export Inspection Council/ Export Inspection Agency shall not be mandatory for export to remaining European countries with effect from the date of this notification for a period of six months i.e., till 09.09.2025," the DGFT notification read.

India had banned the export of rice in July 2023 to control domestic inflation and secure food security of the country.

This has recently been eased by removing MEP on basmati rice, and allowing export of non-basmati white rice but subject to a minimum export price of USD 490 per tonne.

The removal of trade barrier has helped Indian rice exporters regain competitiveness in the overseas markets.

When the ban was imposed initially, only government-to-government export of rice was allowed to ensure food security in those countries. While initially amending the rice export policy, DGFT maintained that the export would be allowed based on permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government. (ANI)

