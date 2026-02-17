PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: In the fast paced world of fashion photography, many creatives chase quick recognition. Trends shift overnight, attention spans are short, and visibility often feels temporary. Yet Dheeraj Cukke Anilkumar, professionally known as Dheeraj Cukke, has built his journey in a very different way. His growth in Indian runway photography has been steady, intentional, and rooted in discipline.

Based in Bangalore and originally from Mysore, Dheeraj represents a rare balance between structure and creativity. A commerce graduate by education, he continues to work as an accountant in a TMT manufacturing company. Photography was not a sudden career switch. It evolved gradually alongside his professional responsibilities. Balancing corporate structure with creative ambition required patience and time management. Those qualities now define him behind the camera.

Runway photography demands more than technical skill. It demands anticipation. Models move swiftly. Lighting changes constantly. Designers expect every garment to be documented with precision. In this high pressure space, Dheeraj's calm and methodical approach becomes his strength. Instead of reacting randomly, he studies movement, understands choreography, and predicts moments before they unfold. The result is imagery that feels sharp, composed, and intentional.

Over the years, Dheeraj Cukke has established a strong presence in Bangalore's fashion ecosystem. He has worked with multiple runway platforms and fashion showcases across Karnataka. In several assignments, his role extends beyond capturing images. As Director of Photography for select events, he oversees the complete visual documentation process, ensuring that every collection, model, and design narrative is professionally archived.

What sets him apart is attention to detail. Runway photography is not just about documenting a walk. It is about capturing fabric texture, garment structure, styling precision, posture, and expression. Each frame must translate the designer's vision clearly. Dheeraj approaches this responsibility with clarity and discipline.

Professional Engagement ModelIn the early phase of his career, Dheeraj occasionally accepted creative exchange shoots. However, as his professional standards and demand increased, he transitioned to a structured paid assignment model. Today, he primarily undertakes paid shoots, reflecting the value, expertise, and consistency he brings to every project. Select creative projects are considered only based on profile alignment and strategic relevance.

This shift has strengthened his positioning within the industry. It reinforces professionalism, respect for creative labor, and long term sustainability in fashion photography.

The Strength of a Structured TeamDheeraj's work is supported by a consistent and dependable creative unit. His team includes Uday Baskar also known as Click Basya, Akashay Rao, Pramod Shetty, Rahul, and stylist Chitra. Depending on the scale of the assignment, additional crew members are integrated seamlessly into production.

Strategic planning and digital communication for the brand are overseen by Chaithanya Sudhakar, who serves as advisor and social media handler. This structured coordination ensures that on ground execution and digital representation remain aligned. The team driven approach allows large scale fashion productions to run smoothly while maintaining visual consistency.

Versatility Beyond the RunwayWhile runway photography remains his core strength, Dheeraj's experience spans award ceremonies, entertainment events, editorial shoots, wedding photography, product campaigns, and ecommerce assignments. Each format requires a different visual language.

Award functions demand reflex and adaptability due to unpredictable lighting and celebrity appearances. Weddings require emotional sensitivity. Commercial campaigns require precision and brand awareness. Working across diverse formats has sharpened his versatility and strengthened his professional foundation.

Editorial Reach and International VisibilityEditorial publishing has further expanded his footprint. Dheeraj has contributed to WMH India, including Issue 48 featuring Madhuri Reddy on the cover, along with the July 2024 issue dedicated to fashion innovation.

His work has also appeared in Malvie Magazine, a Paris based fashion publication known for showcasing international editorials. Through distribution via the Artells Group, his images have been featured across titles such as Artells Magazine, Top Posters, Marika, and Artego.

He also works closely with Tycoon Magazine, frequently serving as Director of Photography for events where the magazine acts as the official media partner.

This editorial exposure reflects growing recognition of his visual discipline beyond regional platforms.

Digital Presence and Professional Identity

Dheeraj shares selected runway and editorial highlights on his official Instagram profilehttps://www.instagram.com/dheeraj.cukke

His digital presence reflects quality over quantity. Every upload is curated carefully, representing his commitment to structured, high standard fashion documentation.

Consistency as a LegacyWhat truly defines Dheeraj Cukke's journey is consistency. He has not depended on viral moments or shortcuts. His credibility has been built gradually through disciplined execution and dependable delivery.

As Bangalore continues to grow as a fashion and creative hub, photographers like Dheeraj play a crucial role in shaping how runway culture is preserved and remembered. The images they create become part of brand storytelling, designer portfolios, and fashion archives.

In an industry known for speed and noise, his steady approach stands apart.

And in the long run, that discipline may become his strongest legacy.

