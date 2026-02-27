PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL)(BSE - 541302 | NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, has secured significant Letters of Award (LOA) and Letters of Acceptance across highways, bridges, DPR preparation, supervision consultancy and project management assignments from central and state government authorities during January and February 2026.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

During the period, the Company received the following mandates:

Preparation of DPR for 4-laning of Malegaon-Manmad-Kopargaon (Maharashtra) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) valued at ₹4.58 Cr (Duration: 9 months).

Preparation of DPR for 4-lane Southern Bypass of Jalgaon City (Maharashtra) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) valued at ₹2.79 Cr (Duration: 7 months).

Preparation of DPR including design for bridges and grill/drop gates in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia Districts (West Bengal) along Indo-Bangladesh Border Roads (IBB) from Central Public Works Department (CPWD) valued at ₹1.73 Cr (Duration: 9 months).

Supervision Consultancy Services for Operation & Maintenance of 2-lane of Hyderabad (Tukkuguda) to Dindi Section of NH-765 (Telangana) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Regional Office Hyderabad, valued at ₹2.88 Cr excluding GST (Duration: 36 months).

Project Management Consultancy (PMC) for Construction Supervision works in District Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), including Supervision Construction of Ganga River Bridge and approach road adjoining Kanpur Nagar to Shuklaganj-Unnao from U.P. State Bridge Corporation Ltd. valued at ₹1.68 crore excluding GST (Duration: 24 months).

Preparation of DPR for Construction of Ring Road to Dhule City Connectivity connecting NH-53 to NH-52 (State of Maharashtra) valued at ₹2.58 Cr (Duration: 7 months).

These assignments span a diverse range of infrastructure consultancy services including Detailed Project Reports (DPR), bridge design, highway engineering, long-term supervision consultancy and project management consultancy across Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The expansion highlights the company's strategy to strengthen its presence across key infrastructure verticals while building a geographically diversified and balanced order book. With an unexecuted order book of approximately ₹256 crore as on date, the balanced mix of DPR assignments and supervision mandates provides strong revenue visibility and supports stable long-term growth.

The Company continues to focus on expanding its consultancy footprint across regions, reinforcing its commitment to delivering technically robust, time-bound and quality-driven infrastructure solutions.

Upon the development, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director, stated, "We are pleased to secure significant consultancy mandates across multiple states and infrastructure segments. These awards reflect the continued confidence that central and state authorities place in our technical capabilities and execution track record.

Our diversified portfolio spanning DPR preparation, bridge design, supervision consultancy and PMC services enables us to offer integrated engineering solutions across multiple stages of infrastructure development, thereby strengthening our ability to service clients comprehensively. The addition of these assignments further enhances revenue visibility while expanding our regional footprint.

We remain committed to delivering high-quality engineering outputs, adhering to strict timelines and maintaining strong technical oversight across all our ongoing projects."

