ATK

New Delhi [India], March 17: DICC Institute, a renowned name in providing financial education in Delhi is excited to launch its Advanced Stock Market Training Course, designed and led by Mr. Nasir Mirza, a senior stock market expert with over 15 years of experience in stock market and handling different client portfolios. This stock trading program fills the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, empowering students to thrive in dynamic market conditions.

Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2025 Colours For 9 Days: What is The Significance of 9 Colours of Navratri? Know the Origin Behind The Hindu Festival’s Unique Tradition.

Master the Markets under Professional Trader

Nasir Mirza, famous for his data-driven strategies and ability to capitalize on market trends, brings first-hand insights from managing high-net-worth portfolios through economic cycles. The program's curriculum is designed to transform beginners into professional traders. The stock market training in Delhi by DICC Institute under the guidance of Mr Nasir Mirza will equip students with the required skills so that they can start generate profits from the stock market.

Also Read | Chaibasa Fire: 4 Children Charred to Death As Massive Blaze Erupts Inside House in Jharkhand.

Key modules include:

* Technical Analysis: Candlesticks, Chart patterns, indicators, moving averages, price action and algorithmic trading tools.

* Fundamental Analysis: Evaluating company financials, balance sheet, quarterly profit, sector trends, and global macroeconomic factors.

* Risk Mitigation: Hedging strategies with options, position sizing, and emotional discipline.

* Live Trading Labs: Live Trading experience using reputed platforms such as MetaTrader and TradingView.

* Portfolio Management: Building and optimizing diversified portfolios for long-term growth.

"The market rewards those who combine knowledge with execution," emphasizes Mr. Mirza. "At DICC, we don't just teach concepts--we simulate real-life scenarios, from managing sudden market crashes to identifying breakout opportunities. My aim is to create self-reliant investors who can navigate volatility with confidence."

Why DICC Institute Stands Out

* Industry-Relevant Training: The Curriculum keep updated regularly to reflect required changes (e.g., SEBI guidelines) and emerging trends such as ESG investing.

* Post-Course Support: Lifetime support will be provided through market analysis reports, and an exclusive alumni network.

* Certification: Recognized program completion certificate will be issued to bolster professional credibility.

* Ethical Focus: Emphasis on compliance, transparency, and avoiding speculative risks.

Tailored for Delhi's Aspiring Investors

With India's retail investor base surging past 10 crore (Source: NSE), DICC's program addresses the growing demand for structured, ethical financial education. The institute's Delhi-centric approach includes localized case studies, such as analysing Nifty50 volatility or capitalizing on sector rotations in Indian markets.

Program Availability

The 3 months intensive course is available in different modes such as, with hybrid (online + offline) options. Early-bird discounts and instalment payment plans are available.

Contact Information:

Website: https://dicc.in/

Phone: +91-9210640422

Email: info@dicc.in

Address: K-39, 2nd Floor, Central Market, Opp. Home Saaz, Lajpat Nagar Part- II, Delhi 110024

About DICC Institute:

DICC Institute is a Delhi-based institution provides financial education, committed to impart stock market knowledge through different stock market programs. With a focus on practical application and ethical investing, the institute empowers individuals to achieve financial independence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)